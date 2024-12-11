Aventura is a wandering professor who you bump into all across Miraland in Infinity Nikki.

Finding Aventura is often an indicator that you're near a noteworthy area or building in Infinity Nikki, so the professor likes to ask Nikki a question about that place to test her observation skills (which is why the quest chain is called 'Observation').

You can get a question wrong and eventually pick the correct answer without any repercussions, but to speed things along, we've listed all Aventura answers in Infinity Nikki below, along with all Aventura locations, so you can find the professor quickly and get some easy Diamonds.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Infinity Nikki Aventura answers

There are 13 'Observation' random quests in Infinity Nikki, with each one requiring you to answer a different question from Professor Aventura. You can try again if you answer incorrectly without any repercussions, but it's quicker to just give Aventura the correct answer.

It's important to note that Aventura won't appear in some of these locations until you complete another specific Observation quest first.

With this in mind, in the order we unlocked them, here's all Aventura answers in Infinity Nikki:

Observation: Ancient Statue answer

Question: What part of the central statue in Old Florawish Memorial is damaged?

Answer: The Head.

Location: Standing by the main path just south of Kilo the Cadenceborn in Memorial Mountains.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Great Wish Tree answer

Question: Which of these is not a Wishing item found on the Great Wish Tree?

Answer: A Chime.

Location: Aventura is standing in front of the Great Wish Tree in the centre of Florawish, on the western side of the tree.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Land of Stored Wishes answer

Question: How many dome-roofed towers still stand in the Dream Warehouse?

Answer: Three.

Location: Aventura is standing by the main road between the Dream Warehouse Tower and Secret Base Warp Spires in the northern area of Florawish.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Activity Center answer

Question: How many balloons float above the roof of the Meadow Activity Support Center.

Answer: Five.

Location: Aventura is standing on the main path just to the east of the Meadow Activity Support Center Warp Spire in the middle of Breezy Meadow, near the river.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Swan Gazebo answer

Question: How many pillars support the Swan Gazebo?

Answer: Six.

Location: Aventura is standing on the main road near the Swan Gazebo, just south of The Leisurely Anglers Florawish Branch Warp Spire (AKA, the Fishing Association) in the northeast part of Breezy Meadow.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Shimmer Pond answer

Question: What kinds of creatures inhabit Shimmer Pond?

Answer: Bow Fish.

Location: Avenura is standing on the bridge above the centre-east river in the eastern area of Breezy Meadow, just west of the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Meadow Wharf answer

Question: How many intact sail-less boats are docked at Meadow Wharf?

Answer: Three.

Location: Aventura is standing just to the right of the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire in the middle of Breezy Meadow's east side, near the coast.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Palace Ruins answer

Question: Inside the Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins, there is a sculpture in the central flowerbed. What is the sculpture of?

Answer: A violin.

Location: Aventura is standing just outside the entrance to Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins, just north of the Warp Spire with the same name, in the southeastern area of Breezy Meadow.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Abandoned Camp answer

Question: How many damaged catapults can be found near the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp?

Answer: Three.

Location: Aventura is standing on a cliff near the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp Outpost Warp Spire in the southwestern area of Breezy Meadow.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Border Outpost answer

Question: What color is the flag hanging on the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost wall?

Answer: Yellowish-Green.

Location: Aventura is standing on the main road to the very south of Breezy Meadow, past Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Making Wishes answer

Question: Which of the following isn't a Wishing Item often used in Stoneville?

Answer: A Wish Lantern.

Location: Aventura is standing by the bridge that leads to the Flamecrest Stonetree Warp Spire in the eastern side of Stoneville.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Stellar Fishing Ground answer

Question: Which of the following fish can you catch at the Stellar Fishing Ground?

Answer: The Tulletail.

Location: Avenura is standing under the cliff in the northern side of the northwesternmost island in the Abandoned District, near the Stellar Fishing Ground Peak Warp Spire. You need to use the Strawhat Sleepy gliding route marked on your map (on the middle-centre island) to reach this island for the first time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Observation: Windrider Mill answer

Question: How many windmills are there near Windrider Mill?

Answer: Ten.

Location: Avenutura is standing just north of the Windrider Mill Top Warp Spire on the middle-west island in the Abandoned District. You need to complete the 'Repair the Ripple Estate Skypass' world quest to access this island by using the Chaterbox Barry gliding route marked on your map (on the southern middle island).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Hope you're having fun exploring Miraland in Infinity Nikki!