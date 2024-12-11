Infinity Nikki Sky Monarch, including how to ride a Sky Monarch

Sky Monarch are the giant pigeons you'll spot flying through the skies of Miraland during your Infinity Nikki adventure.

Riding a Sky Monarch will give you an excellent view of the surrounding landscape and might even help you reach some treasures in Infinity Nikki! Though they won't just let Nikki jump on their backs whenever she likes…

So read on to help how to ride a Sky Monarch in Infinity Nikki, including some of the Sky Monarch locations we've found.

On this page:

How to ride a Sky Monarch in Infinity Nikki To ride a Sky Monarch in Infinity Nikki, you first need to find its nest. What you're looking for is exactly what it sounds like - a big nest with feathers poking out of it, which looks like it could easily fit a large pigeon. Since Sky Monarchs follow a set flight, which includes stopping at their nests for a quick breather, you need to find this location before you even consider riding one. Thankfully, the flight path can be used to your advantage since you can follow the Sky Monarch to its nest. Just keep an eye out for a large pigeon! (No seriously, they really look like pigeons.) We've also got some Sky Monarch locations listed down below if you want to speed up the process. Once you've found a Sky Monarch nest, you need to wait for the bird to land its nest. When this happens, pop on the Animal Grooming Outfit and sneak up on the Sky Monarch. Best not to spook it! Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames You'll now need to groom the Sky Monarch and, afterwards, an option to 'Leap' onto its back will appear. You may have to take a step back or move Nikki slightly to make this option appear, but, as long as the Sky Monarch has the after-grooming-flowers around its head, you'll be able to take a ride. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames With this done, the Sky Monarch will take to the skies! You're free to stay on the bird's back or jump off if you see something interesting, such as the Florawish Whimstar that can only be reached via a Sky Monarch. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames