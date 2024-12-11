Infinity Nikki Sky Monarch, including how to ride a Sky Monarch
All of the Sky Monarch locations we've found so far!
Sky Monarch are the giant pigeons you'll spot flying through the skies of Miraland during your Infinity Nikki adventure.
Riding a Sky Monarch will give you an excellent view of the surrounding landscape and might even help you reach some treasures in Infinity Nikki! Though they won't just let Nikki jump on their backs whenever she likes…
So read on to help how to ride a Sky Monarch in Infinity Nikki, including some of the Sky Monarch locations we've found.
On this page:
How to ride a Sky Monarch in Infinity Nikki
To ride a Sky Monarch in Infinity Nikki, you first need to find its nest. What you're looking for is exactly what it sounds like - a big nest with feathers poking out of it, which looks like it could easily fit a large pigeon.
Since Sky Monarchs follow a set flight, which includes stopping at their nests for a quick breather, you need to find this location before you even consider riding one. Thankfully, the flight path can be used to your advantage since you can follow the Sky Monarch to its nest. Just keep an eye out for a large pigeon! (No seriously, they really look like pigeons.) We've also got some Sky Monarch locations listed down below if you want to speed up the process.
Once you've found a Sky Monarch nest, you need to wait for the bird to land its nest. When this happens, pop on the Animal Grooming Outfit and sneak up on the Sky Monarch. Best not to spook it!
You'll now need to groom the Sky Monarch and, afterwards, an option to 'Leap' onto its back will appear. You may have to take a step back or move Nikki slightly to make this option appear, but, as long as the Sky Monarch has the after-grooming-flowers around its head, you'll be able to take a ride.
With this done, the Sky Monarch will take to the skies! You're free to stay on the bird's back or jump off if you see something interesting, such as the Florawish Whimstar that can only be reached via a Sky Monarch.
Infinity Nikki Sky Monarch locations
Here are the Sky Monarch locations we've found so far in Infinity Nikki. Keep in mind that there may be some Sky Monarch locations we might have missed and more will be added to the game as new regions are released in the future.
Florawish, East of Wish Pass Office Warp Spire
A Sky Monarch nest can be found on the island directly east of the Wish Pass Office Warp Spire. You'll need to glide across the river and then follow the coastline until you're about halfway between the Warp Spire and the entrance to the Forest's Edge Cavern.
Breezy Meadow, Stoneville
There's a Sky Monarch flying above Stoneville and to find its nest you need to head to the stonetree directly to the left of the dye workshop. Head to the northern side of this stonetree and you'll find a series of big leafs, which will help you climb up to the nest.
Breezy Meadow, Northwest of the Meadow Activity Support Center and east of Stoneville
The easiest route we found to this Sky Monarch was to follow the small path west from the Meadow Activity Support Center until we reached a small wooden house. From there we headed north into the wilds.
Eventually, this path led us to a cliff where the Sky Monarch nest could be found.
Breezy Meadow, South of Stoneville Entrance Warp Spire
For this Sky Monarch, simply head south from the Stoneville Entrance Warp Spire until you find the nest sitting atop a nearby cliff. It's even easier to spot if the Sky Monarch is sitting in its nest.
Have fun riding a Sky Monarch! If you'd like to learn more about Infinity Nikki, check out our outfits list, how to get Bedrock Crystal and Infinity Nikki codes page to ensure you're not missing out on any free goodies.