Infinity Nikki Hot Air Balloon, including how to ride a Hot Air Balloon
Including Hot Air Balloon locations.
Hot Air Balloons let you take Nikki into the skies and enjoy a birds eye view of Miraland in Infinity Nikki.
Before you can head skyward though, you need to know where the Hot Air Balloon locations are and have the Blings to spend on a ride. Thankfully Blings aren't really hard to find in Infinity Nikki. Have to wonder who's dropping cash everywhere…
Below we'll walk you through the specifics of how to ride a Hot Air Balloon in Infinity Nikki, along with taking a look at some of the Hot Air Balloon locations.
On this page:
How to ride a Hot Air Balloon in Infinity Nikki
To ride a Hot Air Balloon in Infinity Nikki, you first need to find something selling Hot Air Balloon rides. Once you've found them, spend some Blings and you'll be sent up into the air! (Well Nikki will be. Momo has to stay on the ground.)
Up in the skies, you're able to take photos of Nikki riding the hot air balloon. You can also use it for travel purposes too, but the Hot Air Balloons are quite slow so we wouldn't recommend it. Especially since the balloons will lose air as you move. Plus you won't be able to stay in the air forever!
After you've had enough fun in the clouds, return to the ground by simply jumping out of the chair. Though, if you want to enjoy the full ride just keep going until the store owner ends it for you.
Hot Air Balloon location in Infinity Nikki
Here are the Hot Air Balloon locations we've found so far in Infinity Nikki. Keep in mind that there may be some Hot Air Balloon locations we've missed and more may be added as new regions are released in the game.
Florawish, Bibcoon's Chuckle Club
The easiest way to find this Hot Air Balloon station is to head up the wooden stairs on the side of the Bibcoon's Chuckle Club facing the Wishing Tree. At the top of these stairs, you'll find Pavri who will sell you a hot air balloon ride for 200 Blings.
Florawish, Daisy Inn
To the right of the entrance to the Daisy Inn you'll find Jarrett who will sell you a Hot Air Balloon ride for 200 Blings.
Breezy Meadow, Meadow Activity Support Center
Francis is offering Hot Air Balloon rides on the left-hand side of the Meadow Activity Support Center for 200 Blings.
Have run on your hot air balloon ride! If you'd like to learn more about Infinity Nikki, check out our guides on how to ride a Sky Monarch, all outfits list and Infinity Nikki codes for free in-game goodies.