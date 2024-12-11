Infinity Nikki Hot Air Balloon, including how to ride a Hot Air Balloon

Hot Air Balloons let you take Nikki into the skies and enjoy a birds eye view of Miraland in Infinity Nikki.

Before you can head skyward though, you need to know where the Hot Air Balloon locations are and have the Blings to spend on a ride. Thankfully Blings aren't really hard to find in Infinity Nikki. Have to wonder who's dropping cash everywhere…

Below we'll walk you through the specifics of how to ride a Hot Air Balloon in Infinity Nikki, along with taking a look at some of the Hot Air Balloon locations.

How to ride a Hot Air Balloon in Infinity Nikki To ride a Hot Air Balloon in Infinity Nikki, you first need to find something selling Hot Air Balloon rides. Once you've found them, spend some Blings and you'll be sent up into the air! (Well Nikki will be. Momo has to stay on the ground.) Up in the skies, you're able to take photos of Nikki riding the hot air balloon. You can also use it for travel purposes too, but the Hot Air Balloons are quite slow so we wouldn't recommend it. Especially since the balloons will lose air as you move. Plus you won't be able to stay in the air forever! Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames After you've had enough fun in the clouds, return to the ground by simply jumping out of the chair. Though, if you want to enjoy the full ride just keep going until the store owner ends it for you. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames