How to get Wimpod and evolution Golisopod in Pokémon Go

Wimpod and Golisopod, its evolution, are two Gen 7 Pokémon which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Go.

Released as part of the Pokémon TCG Crossover event, which celebrates the release of the Pokémon Go card expansion packs, Wimpod and Golisopod are both bug and water-type Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to get Wimpod and evolve it into Golisopod in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go mythical encounter, Shaymin, as part of the Go Fest 2022 research.

How to get Wimpod in Pokémon Go Wimpod first appeared in Pokémon Go during the Pokémon TCG Crossover event on Thursday, 16th June 2022. Throughout this event, you can obtain Wimpod through a variety of means: In the wild - Appearing more frequently during the Pokémon TCG Crossover event

- Appearing more frequently during the Pokémon TCG Crossover event Pokémon TCG Crossover field research task - Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms

- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms One-star raids - During the Pokémon TCG Crossover event As you can see from the methods listed above, the easiest way to catch a Wimpod is to either find it in the wild or defeat it in a one-star raid, because you’ll be able to easily defeat it by yourself. You’ll find advice on Wimpod’s weaknesses and counters for raids later on in this guide. If you want to catch Wimpod via its Pokémon TCG Crossover field research task, it’s important to remember that the tasks given by PokéStops change on a day-to-day basis. Due to this you may find this specific task rather hard to find, because you can receive field research tasks from the monthly pool alongside the event-exclusive tasks. If you do wish to use this method, we recommend finding a Pokemon Go group for your local area as someone might have already found the PokéStop you’re looking for. At the time of writing, we don’t know what Wimpod’s spawn rate will be once the Pokémon TCG Crossover event has ended. There’s a chance, however, that - similar to other recently released Pokémon - it will be hard to find.

Wimpod weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go If you’d like to defeat Wimpod in one-star raids, here are its weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go: Wimpod type - Bug and water-type

- Bug and water-type Wimpod is weak against - Electric, flying and rock-types

- Electric, flying and rock-types Best Wimpod counters - Zapdos, Raikou and Electivire for electric-types, Honchkrow and Rayquaza for flying-types, Tyranitar, Terrakion and Rampardos for rock-types.

- Zapdos, Raikou and Electivire for electric-types, Honchkrow and Rayquaza for flying-types, Tyranitar, Terrakion and Rampardos for rock-types. Other Wimpod notes - Since Wimpod is one-star raids, the majority of players will be able to defeat it by themselves, so simply pick a selection of Pokémon Wimpod is weak against and have at it!