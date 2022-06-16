Pokémon Go Pokémon TCG Crossover event Collection Challenges and field research tasks

Pokémon Go Pokémon TCG Crossover event Collection Challenges and field research tasksEvery currently released Collection Challenge for the Pokémon Crossover event listed.
The Pokémon TCG Crossover event celebrates the release of the Pokémon Go themed card expansion card.
In Pokémon Go, however, it’s less about cards and more about Collection Challenges. Lots of Collection Challenges.
The event begins with six available challenges, with an additional three Collection Challenges being added on Thursday, 23rd June at 10am (local time). If you want to add them all to your Elite Collectors medal, then make sure you complete them before the event ends.
Alongside these challenges, there’s also a collection of Pokémon TCG Crossover field research tasks and the release of both Wimpod and Golisopod in Pokémon Go.
Bulbasaur Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Bulbasaur Collection Challenge 1 is one of the many Collection Challenges released as part of the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go.
If you want to add this challenge to your Elite Collectors Medal, then you need to complete it by 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June.
Here are the Pokémon in the Bulbasaur Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them:
- Bulbasaur - In the wild
- Spinarak - In the wild
- Wimpod - In the wild and field research task (Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms)
- Aipom - In the wild
- TCG Hat Pikachu - In the wild or field research task (Trade a Pokémon)
For completing this challenge, you’ll receive 1000 XP and a Venusaur encounter.
Charmander Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Charmander Collection Challenge 1 is the second Collection Challenge released as part of the Pokémon TCG Crossover event for Pokémon Go.
If you want to earn this challenge’s rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors Medal, you need to complete it by 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June.
Below you can find the Pokémon in the Charmander Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them:
- Charmander - In the wild
- Numel - In the wild
- Magikarp - In the wild
- Alolan Rattata - In the wild
- TCG Hat Pikachu - In the wild or field research task (Trade a Pokémon)
Completing this challenge will earn you 1000 XP and a Charizard encounter.
Squirtle Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Squirtle Collection Challenge 1 is yet another Collection Challenge released as part of Pokémon Go’s Pokémon TCG Crossover event.
You have until 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June to complete this challenge or else you’ll lose the chance to add it to your Elite Collectors Medal.
Here are the Pokémon included in the Squirtle Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them:
- Squirtle - In the wild
- Bidoof - In the wild
- Slowpoke - In the wild
- Eevee - In the wild
- TCG Hat Pikachu - In the wild or field research task (Trade a Pokémon)
Once this challenge is completed, you’ll receive 1000 XP and a Blastoise encounter.
Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Trade Collection Challenge is the fourth Collection Challenge on offer during the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go.
To earn this challenge’s rewards, as well as add it to your Elite Collectors medal, you need to complete it before 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June.
Below you can find all of the Pokémon in the Trade Collection Challenge and all have to be obtained by trading with another player:
- Pikachu
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
Completing this challenge will earn you 3000 XP and a Lure Module.
Kanto Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Kanto Collection Challenge is one of the Collection Challenges for the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go.
You have until 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June to complete this challenge and, in doing so, add it to your Elite Collectors medal.
Here are the Pokémon in the Kanto Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Ivysaur - In the wild and field research task (Catch 15 Pokémon)
- Charmeleon - In the wild and field research task (Catch 15 Pokémon)
- Wartortle - In the wild and field research task (Catch 15 Pokémon)
- Venusaur - In the wild and field research task (Catch 25 Pokémon)
- Charizard - In the wild and field research task (Catch 25 Pokémon)
- Blastoise - In the wild and field research task (Catch 25 Pokémon)
For completing this challenge, you’ll earn 5000 XP and an Incubator.
Advanced Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Advanced Collection Challenge is a Collection Challenge released as part of the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go.
This Collection Challenge is available until 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June and, if you miss this deadline, you won’t be able to earn its rewards.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Advanced Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Venusaur - Trade
- Charizard - Trade
- Blastoise - Trade
- Snorlax - In the wild and field research task (Catch 40 Pokémon)
- Slaking - In the wild and field research task (Catch 40 Pokémon)
- Dragonite - In the wild and field research task (Catch 40 Pokémon)
Completing this challenge will earn you 10,000 XP and a Meltan encounter.
Solrock and Lunatone in Pokémon TCG Crossover event explained
Solrock and Lunatone are usually regionally exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but, since they appear in the Pokémon Go card expansion, they will appear worldwide for the duration of the Pokémon TCG Crossover event.
Once the event is over, they will also swap regions to the following:
- Lunatone - Western hemisphere
- Solrock - Eastern hemisphere
Pokémon TCG Crossover field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go may lead you to collecting an event exclusive field research task. These tasks are only available during the event and can be saved in your field research collection.
We, however, highly recommend completing these field research tasks during the event, since some of the Pokémon rewards will help you complete the Collection Challenges.
Here are the Pokémon TCG Crossover field research tasks:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - x5 Pinap Berries or x3 Razz Berries
- Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Ivysaur, Charmeleon or Wartortle encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon reward - Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise encounter
- Catch 40 Pokémon reward - Snorlax, Dragonite or Slaking encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon reward - x5 Poké Balls
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Wimpod encounter
- Trade a Pokémon reward - TCG Hat Pikachu encounter
Everything else you need to know about the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go
The Pokémon TCG Crossover event sees the release of Wimpod and Golisopod, its evolution, into Pokémon Go. These bug and water-type Pokémon hail from the Alola region’s Gen 7.
There is also a new costume Pokémon in the form of Pokémon TCG Hat Pikachu. Maybe you’ll get lucky and find a shiny version of this special Pokémon…
On the topic of shiny Pokémon - shiny Meltan has returned!
If you want to try your hand at finding shiny Meltan, you’ll need to transfer a Pokémon to either Pokémon Home, Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! After doing so you’ll be able to open the Mystery Box and encounter Meltan for half an hour. Thankfully the reset time for the Mystery Box has been reduced for this event.
In celebration of the new Pokémon Go expansion for the Pokémon TCG, a large host of Pokémon featured on the cards themselves will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the event:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Alolan Rattata
- Pokémon TCG Hat Pikachu
- Slowpoke
- Onix
- Chansey
- Magikarp
- Eevee
- Snorlax
- Dragonite
- Spinarak
- Natu
- Aipom
- Slaking
- Numel
- Bidoof
- Pidove
- Wimpod
In raids, you can expect to see Chansey, Larvitar, Timburr and Wimpod all in one-star raids. Meanwhile, Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Dragonite and Slaking are in three-star raids.
Best of all, Mewtwo has returned to five-star raids and, depending on when you catch it, they will have a different charged attack. From Thursday, 16th June till Thursday, 23rd June at 10am (local time), it will know Shadow Ball - a ghost-type charged attack.
This will change to Psystrike - a psychic-type charged attack - from Thursday, 23rd June until Friday, 1st July at 10am (local time).
Finally, all of the Mega Evolutions for the Kanto starters, including both Mega Charizard X and Y, will be available in the Mega Raids throughout the event, which makes it the perfect time to collect their Mega Energy.
Hope you enjoy the Pokémon TCG Crossover!