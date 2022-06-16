Pokémon Go Pokémon TCG Crossover event Collection Challenges and field research tasks

The Pokémon TCG Crossover event celebrates the release of the Pokémon Go themed card expansion card.

In Pokémon Go, however, it’s less about cards and more about Collection Challenges. Lots of Collection Challenges.

The event begins with six available challenges, with an additional three Collection Challenges being added on Thursday, 23rd June at 10am (local time). If you want to add them all to your Elite Collectors medal, then make sure you complete them before the event ends.

Alongside these challenges, there’s also a collection of Pokémon TCG Crossover field research tasks and the release of both Wimpod and Golisopod in Pokémon Go.

Bulbasaur Collection Challenge 1 is one of the many Collection Challenges released as part of the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go. Spinarak. If you want to add this challenge to your Elite Collectors Medal, then you need to complete it by 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June. Here are the Pokémon in the Bulbasaur Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them: Bulbasaur - In the wild
Spinarak - In the wild
Wimpod - In the wild and field research task (Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms)
Aipom - In the wild
TCG Hat Pikachu - In the wild or field research task (Trade a Pokémon) For completing this challenge, you'll receive 1000 XP and a Venusaur encounter.

- In the wild Spinarak - In the wild

- In the wild Wimpod - In the wild and field research task (Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms)

- In the wild and field research task (Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms) Aipom - In the wild

- In the wild TCG Hat Pikachu - In the wild or field research task (Trade a Pokémon) For completing this challenge, you’ll receive 1000 XP and a Venusaur encounter.

Charmander Collection Challenge 1 is the second Collection Challenge released as part of the Pokémon TCG Crossover event for Pokémon Go. Numel. If you want to earn this challenge's rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors Medal, you need to complete it by 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June. Below you can find the Pokémon in the Charmander Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them: Charmander - In the wild
Numel - In the wild
Magikarp - In the wild
Alolan Rattata - In the wild
TCG Hat Pikachu - In the wild or field research task (Trade a Pokémon) Completing this challenge will earn you 1000 XP and a Charizard encounter.

- In the wild Numel - In the wild

- In the wild Magikarp - In the wild

- In the wild Alolan Rattata - In the wild

- In the wild TCG Hat Pikachu - In the wild or field research task (Trade a Pokémon) Completing this challenge will earn you 1000 XP and a Charizard encounter.

Squirtle Collection Challenge 1 is yet another Collection Challenge released as part of Pokémon Go's Pokémon TCG Crossover event. Eevee. You have until 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June to complete this challenge or else you'll lose the chance to add it to your Elite Collectors Medal. Here are the Pokémon included in the Squirtle Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them: Squirtle - In the wild
Bidoof - In the wild
Slowpoke - In the wild
Eevee - In the wild
TCG Hat Pikachu - In the wild or field research task (Trade a Pokémon) Once this challenge is completed, you'll receive 1000 XP and a Blastoise encounter.

- In the wild Bidoof - In the wild

- In the wild Slowpoke - In the wild

- In the wild Eevee - In the wild

- In the wild TCG Hat Pikachu - In the wild or field research task (Trade a Pokémon) Once this challenge is completed, you’ll receive 1000 XP and a Blastoise encounter.

Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Trade Collection Challenge is the fourth Collection Challenge on offer during the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go. Charmander. To earn this challenge’s rewards, as well as add it to your Elite Collectors medal, you need to complete it before 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June. Below you can find all of the Pokémon in the Trade Collection Challenge and all have to be obtained by trading with another player: Pikachu

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle Completing this challenge will earn you 3000 XP and a Lure Module.

Kanto Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Kanto Collection Challenge is one of the Collection Challenges for the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go. Ivysaur. You have until 8pm (local time) on Thursday, 30th June to complete this challenge and, in doing so, add it to your Elite Collectors medal. Here are the Pokémon in the Kanto Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Ivysaur - In the wild and field research task (Catch 15 Pokémon)

- In the wild and field research task (Catch 15 Pokémon) Charmeleon - In the wild and field research task (Catch 15 Pokémon)

- In the wild and field research task (Catch 15 Pokémon) Wartortle - In the wild and field research task (Catch 15 Pokémon)

- In the wild and field research task (Catch 15 Pokémon) Venusaur - In the wild and field research task (Catch 25 Pokémon)

- In the wild and field research task (Catch 25 Pokémon) Charizard - In the wild and field research task (Catch 25 Pokémon)

- In the wild and field research task (Catch 25 Pokémon) Blastoise - In the wild and field research task (Catch 25 Pokémon) For completing this challenge, you’ll earn 5000 XP and an Incubator.

Solrock and Lunatone in Pokémon TCG Crossover event explained Solrock and Lunatone are usually regionally exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but, since they appear in the Pokémon Go card expansion, they will appear worldwide for the duration of the Pokémon TCG Crossover event. Once the event is over, they will also swap regions to the following: Lunatone - Western hemisphere

- Western hemisphere Solrock - Eastern hemisphere

Pokémon TCG Crossover field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops during the Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go may lead you to collecting an event exclusive field research task. These tasks are only available during the event and can be saved in your field research collection. We, however, highly recommend completing these field research tasks during the event, since some of the Pokémon rewards will help you complete the Collection Challenges. Here are the Pokémon TCG Crossover field research tasks: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - x5 Pinap Berries or x3 Razz Berries

reward - x5 Pinap Berries or x3 Razz Berries Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Ivysaur, Charmeleon or Wartortle encounter

reward - Ivysaur, Charmeleon or Wartortle encounter Catch 25 Pokémon reward - Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise encounter

reward - Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise encounter Catch 40 Pokémon reward - Snorlax, Dragonite or Slaking encounter

reward - Snorlax, Dragonite or Slaking encounter Transfer 10 Pokémon reward - x5 Poké Balls

reward - x5 Poké Balls Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Wimpod encounter

reward - Wimpod encounter Trade a Pokémon reward - TCG Hat Pikachu encounter Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. You can catch the final evolutions for the Kanto starters by completing field research tasks.