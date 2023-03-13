Collecting accolades in Fortnite is one of the many challenges for you to complete this season and they are classed as 'Milestone Quests' which means there are plenty of benefits awaiting you if you collect them.

Fortnite Mega is well under way and alongside new weapons and grind rails, accolades are another part of the match that you come across without having to think too much about them.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to collect accolades in Fortnite and we explain a bit more them.

How to get Accolades in Fortnite

You can complete and collect accolades simply by trying to survive, exploring your surroundings, or by being the first player in the match to do something specific such as fishing.

They are essentially small challenges that you can complete by taking part in a match and most of the time you won't realise you've collected them until your round has ended.

Here are a few examples of accolades:

Augmented Reality - Be the first player in a match to activate an augment.

Alpha Predator - Be the first player in a match to hunt wildlife.

First Catch - First player in a match to catch a fish.

Big Spender - Spend 250 Gold Bars in a match.

Ludicrous Shot - Shoot a player over 200 meters away.

Collecting accolades is a great way of earning XP fast, and what's even better is that you really don't have to do anything extra to get them.

How to check your accolades in Fortnite

In Fortnite, the accolades you have earned can be seen at the end of your match when you either get killed or get crowned the winner.

They won't instantly come up on your end screen, but once you reach the screen that shows you your ranking in the match and other XP rewards you've gained, do not skip straight off of it.

Instead, select your 'Match Stats' option to bring up your statistics from that specific match. On the right side of the screen you should see 'Medals and Accolades'. This is where your completed and collected accolades for that match will appear.

Also, a small notification will appear at the top of your screen during the match when you collect an accolade. It will stay there for a few seconds before fading away.

If you want more Fortnite content, check out our guide on how to knock back players with the Kinetic Blade and our one that shows you how to shoot targets while on a Grind Rail.