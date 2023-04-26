There are multiple Fool's Box puzzles across the three parts of the 'Vessel of Mediocrity' Adventure Mission on the Overworld of Belobog in Honkai: Star Rail.

You need to solve these box puzzles in order to get some rewards, and to help the mysterious Cyrille in understanding why her memories are so corrupted.

To speed things along, we've got all of the Fool's Box puzzle solutions in Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of the 'Vessel of Mediocrity' side quest in Honkai: Star Rail below.

On this page:

Official Release Trailer - "Interstellar Journey" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Fool's Box puzzle solutions for 'Vessel of Mediocrity' - Part 1

The first part of the 'Vessel of Mediocrity' Adventure Mission is located in the middle of the Backwater Pass area of Belobog's Overworld. Talk to the little girl Cyrille to start the first puzzle.

Fool's Box puzzle solution 1

To ease you into how these puzzles work there's only two steps to solving this Fool's Box puzzle:

Push the box on the right forward once Rescue Cyrille

Fool's Box puzzle solution 2

You now have to rescue two apparitions of Cyrille. Here's how to solve the second Fool's Box puzzle during Part 1:

Push the right-most box to the right once Rescue Cyrille Push the box in the middle to the left once Rescue Cyrille

Talk to Cyrille again after solving the puzzles, then track the quest to Sampo's location and bring him to where Cyrille was in the Backwater Pass.

It will take about a day for 'Vessel of Mediocrity' Part 2 to unlock on your map.

Honkai Star Rail Fool's Box puzzle solutions for 'Vessel of Mediocrity' - Part 2

When Part 2 of 'Vessel of Mediocrity' unlocks it will appear as a blue Adventure Mission symbol in the southwestern corner of the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone area of Belobog's Overworld.

Cyrille has mysteriously grown up overnight, and you need to speak with her again to start these Fool's Box puzzles.

Fool's Box puzzle solution 1

This is a tricky one to suss out, so here's how to solve the first Fool's Box puzzle for Part 2 of 'Vessel of Mediocrity':

Push the left-most box forward twice Push the top-most box to the right once Push the box directly below you down once Push the box in front of Cyrille to the right once Rescue Cyrille Push the box on your left to the left once, then push the box directly below you down once Push the right-most box forward once Push the box near Cyrille to the left once Rescue Cyrille

Once you've rescued both Cyrilles, talk to the adult Cyrille to access the next puzzle.

Fool's Box puzzle solution 2

This puzzle may look intimidating at the start, but as long as you're rescuing each Cyrille as you go along, you'll actually complete it in fewer moves than the previous one.

If you want to quickly know how complete it, here's how to solve the second Fool's Box puzzle in Part 2:

Push the first box on the right to the right three times Push the box in the middle of this corner forward once Rescue Cyrille Push the box directly below you once Rescue Cyrille Push the box above the last Cyrille to the left once Rescue Cyrille

Once you're done, speak to Cyrille and then track the quest to speak with Dunn in the southern side of the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone area.

Part 3 of 'Vessel of Mediocrity' unlocks after you complete the main story on Jarilo-VI, when Dunn will send you a text. If he doesn't text you immediately after you complete the story, you might have to wait a day for the server to reset.

Honkai Star Rail Fool's Box puzzle solutions for 'Vessel of Mediocrity' - Part 3

After Dunn sends you a text message, head back to his location in the very south of the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone area.

After speaking with Dunn again, go to the 'Vessel of Mediocrity' Part 3 quest symbol at the top of the Everwinter Hill area of the Belobog Overworld.

Talk to the Guardian Shadow (wonder who they could be...) to start your very last Fool Box puzzle in this mission.

Fool's Box puzzle solution

There are four Cyrille's to rescue in this final box puzzle, but if you remember to rescue them as you go along, you'll have a far easier time working out the solution.

For quick reference, here's how to solve the Fool's Box puzzle during Part 3 of 'Vessel of Mediocrity':

Push the box directly in front of you forward three times Push the box below the top-left Cyrille to the right once Rescue Cyrille Push the box to the right of where Cyrille was to the right once Push the box above the top-right Cyrile to the right twice Ignore the top-right Cyrille for now and make your way back to where you rescued the first Cyrille and push the box that would have been below her down once Push the box to the left of the bottom-most Cyrille down once Rescue Cyrille Push the box directly above you forward once (not the box beside the bottom Cyrille) Push the box below the top Cyrille to the right once Rescue Cyrille Push the box to the left of the remaining Cyrille down once Rescue Cyrille

After finishing the box puzzle, open the chest beside the Guardian Shadow to get two 4-Star pieces of the Thief of Shooting Meteor Relic set, which increases the Break effect of attacks.

You might want to add a Physical attacker to your party at this point, as after you speak to the Guardian Shadow you'll have to battle against enemies who are all vulnerable to Physical. Using Wind, Quantum, or Fire characters can help too.

Once the battle is over, head to the Administrative District in Belobog's Overworld and speak with Manya outside of Serval's workshop to complete the 'Vessel of Mediocrity' Adventure Mission.

If you'd like more help in Honkai: Star Rail, we also have solutions for the 'Sensitive Beings' and 'Night on the Great Mine' puzzles.