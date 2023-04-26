Honkai Star Rail 'Night on the Great Mine' puzzle solutions for mine cart tests

There are three parts of mine cart tests puzzles during the 'Night on the Great Mine' Adventure Mission on Jarilo-VI in Honkai: Star Rail.

Each part has three tests for you to pass, and they get progressively harder the more you do.

The basic solution is always the same: change the track directions so the empty carts are placed in the blue stop areas, and the loaded mine carts are directed to the yellow stop areas. However, the carts often block each other, and you need to load and unload geomarrow to match the colours, which can become very complicated by the end.

To speed your training along, we've got all 'Night on the Great Mine' puzzle solutions in Honkai: Star Rail detailed below for Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 so you can pass the mine cart tests and get some helpful rewards.

Night on the Great Mine cart puzzle solutions - Part 1

If you ever mess up and need to reset a mine cart puzzle, talk to the mining supervisor and he'll revert everything back to the start, and you can follow along with the steps below.

There are three mine cart puzzles during Part 1 of 'Night on the Great Mine' in Honkai: Star Rail, with each rewarding a chest at the end for your troubles. Here's how to solve them:

Mine cart puzzle solution 1

This is a short solution to ease you into the systems. To pass the first mine cart test, you have to:

Switch the track near the Space Anchor so it leads to the blue stop Switch the track by the mine cart so it leads to the next track towards the blue stop Push the mine cart

Mine cart puzzle solution 2

Now you need to direct an empty and loaded cart into their correct stops. Here's how to solve the second mine cart puzzle:

Move the empty minecart forward to the stop with no colour Switch the track near the empty cart so it leads towards the Space Anchor Push the loaded mine cart so it stops opposite the empty one Switch the track near the Space Anchor so it leads to the yellow stop, and push the loaded minecart so it goes to the yellow stop Switch the track near the empty cart so it leads to the stop with no colour, push the empty cart into it, then switch the same track back Switch the track near the loaded cart so it now leads to the blue stop, then push the empty cart to the blue stop

Mine cart puzzle solution 3

The last puzzle for 'Night on the Great Mine' Part 1 introduces loading ore onto your cart, which you'll be doing for a lot of future challenges. The solution to the third mine cart puzzle is:

Push the cart forward, towards the stop with no colour Change the track near the cart so it leads to the ore Push the cart towards the ore and load it Push the loaded mine cart back to the stop with no colour Switch the track so it leads back to the cart's starting position near the Space Anchor Switch the track near the cart so it leads to the yellow stop, then push the cart to the yellow stop

Night on the Great Mine cart puzzle solutions - Part 2

Remember, you can speak to the mining supervisor to reset a cart test if you ever get stuck, then follow the steps below to solve them.

Another three tests await you for 'Night on the Great Mine' Part 2, and these are a lot harder than the first part, taking lots of moves to complete.

Here's how to solve all three mine cart puzzles during Part 2 of 'Night on the Great Mine':

Mine cart puzzle solution 1

There's one empty cart and one loaded cart to slot into the correct places for the first test, and here's how to solve it:

Switch the track beside the empty mine cart so it leads to the blue stop and push the empty cart into the blue stop Go back the the same track and change it back, so the loaded cart now leads to stop with no colour Switch the same track again, so it leads to the empty cart Switch the track beside the empty cart, so it leads to the colourless stop beside it Push the loaded cart to the colourless stop beside the empty cart Switch the track in the middle so it leads to the yellow stop, then push the loaded cart into the yellow stop

Mine cart puzzle solution 2

It's starting to get pretty tricky now, so here's how to solve the second mine cart puzzle during 'Night on the Great Mine' Part 2:

Switch the track near the empty mine cart so it leads to the colourless stop closer to the Space Anchor, then push the empty cart forward to the colourless stop Switch the same track back, then push the loaded minecart into the yellow stop Switch the track once more so it leads to the empty cart Switch the track by the empty cart so it leads to the colourless stop beside it Push the loaded cart away from the yellow stop and into this colourless stop Switch the track by the empty cart so it leads to the yellow stop, then push the empty cart into the yellow stop Switch the track by the empty cart so it leads to the blue stop, then push the empty cart into the blue stop Switch the same track back, so it now leads to the yellow stop Switch the track near the loaded cart so it leads to the yellow stop and push the loaded cart into the yellow stop

Mine cart puzzle solution 3

You'll have to load the geomarrow ore into the empty cart in order to complete this third and final test during Part 2. Here's the exact puzzle solution to this third cart puzzle:

Push the loaded mine cart into the yellow stop Switch the track near the loaded cart so it leads to the colourless stop, then push the loaded cart into the colourless stop Switch the track in the middle so it leads to the empty cart Push the empty cart so it reaches the yellow stop opposite the geomarrow Switch the track near the empty cart so it leads to the geomarrow, then push the cart Load the cart with ore and push it back into the yellow stop Switch the track in the middle so it makes a straight line, then push the loaded cart at the colourless stop so it stops before the other loaded cart Switch the track in the middle again so it leads to the stop opposite the miners then push the loaded cart in the middle towards the colourless stop Switch the track near the loaded cart on the colourless stop, so it leads to the yellow stop, then finally push this loaded cart to complete the puzzle

Night on the Great Mine cart puzzle solutions - Part 3

It's the final test! Time to show that poor mine cart apprentice how it's really done, because these are some tough puzzles to crack.

Keep in mind that you can reset any of these cart puzzles by speaking with the mining supervisor at any time during the challenge.

Here's every puzzle solution for the mine cart test during Part 3 of 'Night on the Great Mine':

Mine cart puzzle solution 1

It may be a small track, but there's a very particular way you have to solve this Part 3 mine puzzle. Here's our solution:

Push the empty mine cart into the yellow stop Switch the track near the empty cart twice so it leads to the loaded cart from the right-hand side, then push the empty cart Switch the same track so it runs through the middle towards the loaded cart, then push the empty minecart back, so it stops before this fork Push the loaded cart towards the yellow stop beside the empty cart Switch the track near the space anchor so it leads to the empty cart Push the empty cart to the colourless stop by the Space Anchor Load the empty cart with geomarrow ore Go back to the track near the fork and switch it until it leads to the other yellow stop, then push the nearest loaded cart into the yellow stop Switch the same track so it leads to right-hand side of the fork Push the loaded cart near the space anchor into the yellow stop

There are slight variations in the way you can solve this puzzle, but the method above is how we landed on the solution.

Mine cart puzzle solution 2

There might be a quicker solution than ours, but this second mine cart test during Part 3 is pretty hard, so if you follow our steps exactly, you'll be able to solve it.

Switch the track near the empty mine cart so it leads towards the middle Switch the track near the loaded cart on the yellow stop so it leads to the colourless stop, then push the empty cart to this colourless stop Switch the track near the loaded cart on the blue stop so it leads to the empty yellow stop and push this loaded cart Switch the same track back so it runs up the middle, then push the loaded cart into the middle Switch the track in the middle so it leads to the colourless stop and push the loaded cart into this colourless stop Switch the same track in the middle so it runs up the middle Push the empty cart so it goes to the yellow stop opposite the blue stop Switch the track near the empty cart so it leads to the blue stop, then push the empty cart into the blue stop. Switch the track in the middle so it leads to the loaded cart on the colourless stop and push this loaded cart towards the other loaded cart Switch the track in the middle back, so it runs up the middle Switch the track near the blue stop so it leads to the yellow stop, then push the loaded cart into the yellow stop

Mine cart puzzle solution 3

An appropriately complicated puzzle awaits for the final test that requires you to load geomarrow ore onto all the carts in order to pass. Here's our solutions for the third and final 'Night on the Great Mine' cart puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail:

Push the loaded cart near the geomarrow ore into the empty cart Switch the track near these carts so it runs up the middle Push the loaded cart so it goes up the middle and halts at the colourless stop Switch the track near the geomarrow so the empty cart leads to the geomarrow, then push the empty cart Load the ores into the empty cart, then push it back to the yellow stop Switch the track in the middle so it leads to the empty cart Switch the track near the geomarrow so it runs up the middle, then push the empty cart so it stops beside the loaded cart Switch the track near these carts so it leads to the geomarrow, then push the empty cart and load it with ore Switch the track in the middle so it leads to the loaded cart by the colourless stop and push this cart so it stops in the middle of these tracks Switch the same track back so it leads to the empty yellow stop, then push this loaded cart in the middle towards the empty yellow stop Switch the track near the loaded cart by the miners, then push this cart towards the other yellow stop Switch this same track by the miners back so it runs through the middle, then push the loaded cart by the geomarrow so it goes beside the other loaded cart Switch the track by these loaded carts so it runs up the middle, then push this this towards the only empty yellow stop

Now that we've traded our sanity for some Stellar Jade, it's time to never look at another mine cart ever again.