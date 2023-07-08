Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date, 1.2 Banner and event details
The full schedule for Even Immortality Ends.
The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date and 1.2 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Even Immortality Ends.
As well as a jam-packed update filled with new stories, areas, and Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall permanent content, we're getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star.
Below, you can find out the exact 1.2 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 1.2 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.
Be sure to also check out our Honkai Star Rail codes page to get free Stellar Jade that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.
Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date and time
Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will release on Wednesday 19th July. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and start at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 1.2 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 18th July at 11pm (EDT).
For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date and time is:
- West Coast US:Tuesday 18th July, 8pm (PDT)
- Central US: Tuesday 18th July, 10pm (CDT)
- East Coast US: Tuesday 18th July, 11pm (EDT)
- UK: Wednesday 19th July, 4am (BST)
- Europe: Wednesday 19th July, 5am (CEST)
- Japan: Wednesday 19th July, 12pm (JST)
- Australia: Wednesday 19th July, 1pm (AEST)
As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 1.2 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.
Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Banners
There are three new playable characters making their debut in version 1.2: Blade, Kafka, and Luka.
Phase 1 of the 1.2 Banner schedule begins with new Wind attacker of The Destruction Path, 5-Star Blade featured in his A Lost Soul Banner. Blade's Phase 1 Banner is expected to run from Wednesday 19th July until Wednesday 9th August.
The boosted 4-Star characters on Blade's Banner are:
- Arlan (Lightning, The Destruction)
- Natasha (Physical, The Abundance)
- Sushang (Physical, The Hunt)
In Phase 2 of version 1.2 we have new Lightning attacker of The Nihility Path, 5-Star Kafka featured in her Nessun Norma Banner. New Physical attacker of The Nihility path, 4-Star Luka, will also be featured on Kafka's Banner during Phase 2. Kafka's Banner is expected to run from Wednesday 9th August until Tuesday 29th August.
The boosted 4-Star characters on Kafka's Banner are:
- Luka (Physical, The Nihility)
- Sampo (Wind, The Nihility)
- Serval (Lightning, The Erudition)
In summary, all of the new 5-Star and 4-Star characters you can Warp on during 1.2 are:
- Blade (A Lost Soul Banner - Phase 1): New 5-Star Wind character of The Destruction path.
- Kafka (Nessun Norma Banner - Phase 2): New 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path.
- Luka (Nessun Norma Banner - Phase 2): New 4-Star Physical character of The Nihility path.
In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Blade's signature weapon The Unreachable Side of The Destruction path will run alongside his character Banner in Phase 1 of version 1.2. Kafka's signature Patience Is All You Need of The Nihility path will then run alongside her Banner in Phase 2.
Honkai Star Rail 1.2 events
The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is packed with new content! Including:
- New Trailblaze Mission chapter
- Simulated Universe World 7
- Companion Missions for Kafka and Yukong
- New permanent maps to explore
- New Forgotten Hall: Memories of the Xianzhou (free Yukong when completed)
- New Cavern Relics
- New Planar Ornaments
- New boss (including new Echo of War boss)
- New enemies
- New Stagnant Shadow
- Login event with 10 Special Passes
- Planar Fissure event (Planar Ornaments double drops)
- Realm of the Strange event (Cavern Relic double drops)
In addition to this stacked lineup of permanent content, login events, and double drop periods, we're getting three limited-time events during the 1.2 update to Honkai Star Rail. One less than expected, but there's certainly enough permanent content to keep us occupied in the meantime.
Here's everything we know about all time-limited events in Honkai Star Rail 1.2:
Tales of the Fantastic
Tales of the Fantastic is a storytelling event that mixes exploration and combat. You make use of 'Protagonist Models' to buff your combat capabilities, but to boost these magical objects you first need to "travel to the past" and visit historical battle locations.
From gameplay in the livestream it looks like this involves taking control of a Cycrane to complete tasks, but there could be other gameplay variations that we haven't seen yet.
The rewards you can earn from the Tales of the Fantastic event include:
- Stellar Jade
- Tracks of Destiny
- Relic Remains material
- Light Cone Level Up materials
Underground Treasure Hunt
Underground Treasure Hunt combines puzzles and combat in the Great Mine of Belobog's underworld. There's a "Treasure Hunt craze" in the area at the moment and the Trailblazer gets in on the action by exploring levels of dangerous ruins.
You have to use stamina to solve some tile puzzles in between combat to pick up items like keycards to unlock new areas, and relics that boost stats and offer combat perks. You'll also run into some familiar faces along the way, letting you add them as a trial character to your party.
The rewards you can earn from the Underground Treasure Hunt event include:
- Where's the Rabbit? Chat Box
- Stellar Jade
- Credits
- Tracks of Destiny
- Self-Modeling Resin
- Relic Remains material
- Trace and Light Cone Ascension materials
Where Are You, Mystery Trotter?
In the Where Are You, Mystery Trotter event, our Ministry of Education Quiz 'friend' Regin gives you a device that can track Warp Trotters' locations. All you have to do is go find them and win the battle to continue with the quest and get more Stellar Jade.
The rewards you can earn from the Where Are You, Mystery Trotter event include:
- Stellar Jade
- Tracks of Destiny
- Relic EXP materials
- Character Level Up materials
- Light Cone Level Up materials
Hope you have fun during version 1.2!