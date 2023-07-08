Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date, 1.2 Banner and event details

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date and 1.2 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Even Immortality Ends.

As well as a jam-packed update filled with new stories, areas, and Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall permanent content, we're getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star.

Below, you can find out the exact 1.2 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 1.2 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Be sure to also check out our Honkai Star Rail codes page to get free Stellar Jade that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

Version 1.2 Trailer - "Even Immortality Ends" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will release on Wednesday 19th July. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and start at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 1.2 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 18th July at 11pm (EDT).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date and time is:

West Coast US :Tuesday 18th July, 8pm (PDT)

:Tuesday 18th July, 8pm (PDT) Central US : Tuesday 18th July, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday 18th July, 10pm (CDT) East Coast US : Tuesday 18th July, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday 18th July, 11pm (EDT) UK : Wednesday 19th July, 4am (BST)

: Wednesday 19th July, 4am (BST) Europe : Wednesday 19th July, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 19th July, 5am (CEST) Japan : Wednesday 19th July, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 19th July, 12pm (JST) Australia: Wednesday 19th July, 1pm (AEST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 1.2 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in version 1.2: Blade, Kafka, and Luka.

Phase 1 of the 1.2 Banner schedule begins with new Wind attacker of The Destruction Path, 5-Star Blade featured in his A Lost Soul Banner. Blade's Phase 1 Banner is expected to run from Wednesday 19th July until Wednesday 9th August.

The boosted 4-Star characters on Blade's Banner are:

Arlan (Lightning, The Destruction)

Natasha (Physical, The Abundance)

Sushang (Physical, The Hunt)

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

In Phase 2 of version 1.2 we have new Lightning attacker of The Nihility Path, 5-Star Kafka featured in her Nessun Norma Banner. New Physical attacker of The Nihility path, 4-Star Luka, will also be featured on Kafka's Banner during Phase 2. Kafka's Banner is expected to run from Wednesday 9th August until Tuesday 29th August.

The boosted 4-Star characters on Kafka's Banner are:

Luka (Physical, The Nihility)

Sampo (Wind, The Nihility)

Serval (Lightning, The Erudition)

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

In summary, all of the new 5-Star and 4-Star characters you can Warp on during 1.2 are:

Blade (A Lost Soul Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Wind character of The Destruction path.

: New 5-Star Wind character of The Destruction path. Kafka (Nessun Norma Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path.

: New 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path. Luka (Nessun Norma Banner - Phase 2): New 4-Star Physical character of The Nihility path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Blade's signature weapon The Unreachable Side of The Destruction path will run alongside his character Banner in Phase 1 of version 1.2. Kafka's signature Patience Is All You Need of The Nihility path will then run alongside her Banner in Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated next and current Banners page.

Version 1.2, Blade, and Kafka are coming soon, so make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want either of them, or Luocha before version 1.1 ends - and check them out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, Stagnant Shadows, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 events

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is packed with new content! Including:

New Trailblaze Mission chapter

Simulated Universe World 7

Companion Missions for Kafka and Yukong

New permanent maps to explore

New Forgotten Hall: Memories of the Xianzhou (free Yukong when completed)

New Cavern Relics

New Planar Ornaments

New boss (including new Echo of War boss)

New enemies

New Stagnant Shadow

Login event with 10 Special Passes

Planar Fissure event (Planar Ornaments double drops)

Realm of the Strange event (Cavern Relic double drops)

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

In addition to this stacked lineup of permanent content, login events, and double drop periods, we're getting three limited-time events during the 1.2 update to Honkai Star Rail. One less than expected, but there's certainly enough permanent content to keep us occupied in the meantime.

Here's everything we know about all time-limited events in Honkai Star Rail 1.2:

Tales of the Fantastic

Tales of the Fantastic is a storytelling event that mixes exploration and combat. You make use of 'Protagonist Models' to buff your combat capabilities, but to boost these magical objects you first need to "travel to the past" and visit historical battle locations.

From gameplay in the livestream it looks like this involves taking control of a Cycrane to complete tasks, but there could be other gameplay variations that we haven't seen yet.

The rewards you can earn from the Tales of the Fantastic event include:

Stellar Jade

Tracks of Destiny

Relic Remains material

Light Cone Level Up materials

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

Underground Treasure Hunt

Underground Treasure Hunt combines puzzles and combat in the Great Mine of Belobog's underworld. There's a "Treasure Hunt craze" in the area at the moment and the Trailblazer gets in on the action by exploring levels of dangerous ruins.

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

You have to use stamina to solve some tile puzzles in between combat to pick up items like keycards to unlock new areas, and relics that boost stats and offer combat perks. You'll also run into some familiar faces along the way, letting you add them as a trial character to your party.

The rewards you can earn from the Underground Treasure Hunt event include:

Where's the Rabbit? Chat Box

Stellar Jade

Credits

Tracks of Destiny

Self-Modeling Resin

Relic Remains material

Trace and Light Cone Ascension materials

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

Where Are You, Mystery Trotter?

In the Where Are You, Mystery Trotter event, our Ministry of Education Quiz 'friend' Regin gives you a device that can track Warp Trotters' locations. All you have to do is go find them and win the battle to continue with the quest and get more Stellar Jade.

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

The rewards you can earn from the Where Are You, Mystery Trotter event include:

Stellar Jade

Tracks of Destiny

Relic EXP materials

Character Level Up materials

Light Cone Level Up materials

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

Hope you have fun during version 1.2!