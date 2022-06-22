Genshin Impact Arataki Itto Banner character pull rates, 4 Stars characters, Arataki Itto Banner end date

The Arataki Itto Banner in Genshin Impact has the mischievous Geo Arataki Gang leader as its featured 5-Star character.

As with all character event Banners, the Arataki Itto Banner, Oni's Royale, also features 4-Star characters who receive boosted pull rates, including the new 4-Star Electo character, Kuki Shinobu.

Below, you can find the Arataki Itto Banner end date in Genshin Impact, all the boosted 4-Star characters, and all character and weapon pull rates.

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto Banner boosted 4 Stars characters

The Arataki Itto Banner has three 4-Star characters with boosted pull rates:

Chongyun (Cryo)

Gorou (Geo)

Kuki Shinobu (Electro)

The main appeal of Wishing on the Oni's Royale for longterm players is the boosted chance of pulling the new Electro 4-Star, Kuki Shinobu. She's the first Electro character in Genshin Impact to have a focus on healing.

Chongyun and Gorou are also appealing for their support abilities, and if you're in need of good Cryo and Geo 4-Stars, respectively. Although you might already have them if you regularly Wish on Banners, you can raise their Constellation Level by pulling them again, while earning Masterless Starglitter in the process.

Chongyun, Kuki Shinobu, and Gorou are boosted in Arataki Itto's current Banner.

One Intertwined Fate can be purchased for x5 Masterless Starglitter, which can then be used to Wish on event Banners.

You get x2 Masterless Starglitter for pulling a 4-Star character you already have, and if that character’s Constellation Level is fully upgraded, you get x5 Masterless Starglitter. This means you have a good chance of getting discounted (or free) Wishes for Arataki Itto if you do have Chongyun and Gorou already.

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto Banner characters and rates

Arataki Itto isn't the only 5-Star you can get from the Oni's Royale Banner. With the 50/50 system in place, if you don't pull Arataki Itto the first time you successfully Wish for a 5-Star item, you are guaranteed to get him the second time you pull a 5-Star item.

There are also the pity and soft pity systems, so you are more likely to get Arataki Itto after your 75th Wish, and are guaranteed a 5-Star item at 90 Wishes, if you haven't already got one. In the very worst case scenario, you will get Arataki Itto after your 180th Wish.

4-Star Characters on Arataki Itto's Banner are easier to get. Arataki Itto is only guaranteed after 180 Wishes, whereas a featured 4-Star character is guaranteed after 20 Wishes. The featured 4-Star characters have their own 50/50 system, so if you don't pull Chongyun, Gorou, or Kuki Shinobu the first time you pull a 4-Star weapon or character, one of them will be guaranteed the next time you successfully Wish for a 4-Star item.

Here’s every character and their base pull rates in Arataki Itto’s Banner, Oni's Royale:

Arataki Itto (5-Star Geo): 0.6%

Diluc (5-Star Pyro): 0.6%

Jean (5-Star Anemo): 0.6%

Keqing (5-Star Electro): 0.6%

Mona (5-Star Hydro): 0.6%

Qiqi (5-Star Cryo): 0.6%

Chongyun (featured 4-Star Cryo): 2.5%

Gorou (featured 4-Star Geo): 2.5%

Kuki Shinobu (featured 4-Star Electro): 2.5%

Barbara (4-Star Hydro): 2.5%

Beidou (4-Star Electro): 2.5%

Bennett (4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

Diona (4-Star Cryo): 2.5%

Fischl (4-Star Electro): 2.5%

Ningguang (4-Star Geo): 2.5%

Noelle (4-Star Geo): 2.5%

Razor (4-Star Electro): 2.5%

Rosaria (4-Star Cryo): 2.5%

Kujou Sara (4-Star Electro): 2.5%

Sayu (4-Star Anemo): 2.5%

Sucrose (4-Star Anemo): 2.5%

Thoma (4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

Xiangling (4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

Xinqiu (4-Star Hydro): 2.5%

Xinyan (4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

Yanfei (4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

Yun Jin (4-Star Geo): 2.5%

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto Banner weapons and rates

There are no 5-Star weapons in Arataki Itto's Banner, so you can only get 4-Star or 3-Star weapons from spending your Fate on weapon Wishes. 4-Star weapons have a 2.5% chance of dropping, whereas 3-Star weapons are the most common pull from Arataki Itto's Banner at a rate of 94.3%.

3-Star weapons are the most common pulls from Wishes.

Below, you can find a list of every 4-Star weapon in Arataki Itto’s Banner, Oni's Royale:

Dragon's Bane

Eye of Perception

Favonius Codex

Favonius Greatsword

Favonius Lance

Favonius Sword

Favonius Warbow

Lion's Roar

Rainslashis

Rust

Sacrificial Bow

Sacrificial Fragments

Sacrificial Greatsword

Sacrificial Sword

The Bell

The Flute

The Stringless

The Widsith

Here's a list of every 3-Star weapon in Arataki Itto’s Banner, Oni's Royale:

Black Tassel

Bloodtainted Greatsword

Cool Steel

Debate Club

Emerald Orb

Ferrous Shadow

Harbinger of Dawn

Magic Guide

Raven Bow

Sharpshooter's Oath

Skyrider Sword

Slingshot

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Arataki Itto Banner end date

The current Arataki Itto Banner, Oni's Royale, released on Tuesday, 21st June 2022. It is the only character event Banner part of Genshin Impact 2.7 Phase 2.

Lasting three weeks, the 2.7 Arataki Itto Banner ends on Tuesday, 12th July 2022, at 3pm (BST), 4pm (CEST), 7am (PST), and 10am (EST). The next event Banners to replace Oni's Royale haven't been officially announced yet, but rumours and leaks suggest that Klee and Kazuha will be featured in Phase 1 of the next update, with Yoimiya getting the spotlight in Phase 2 of the 2.8 patch.

If you haven’t successfully wished for Arataki Itto by 12th July, there will be other opportunities to Wish for him in an Oni's Royale Banner rerun! However, character reruns are never consistent, so if you really want Arataki Itto, you should spend your Intertwined Fates on Wishing for him now.

Good luck Wishing on Arataki Itto’s Banner!