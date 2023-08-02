Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream date and time, 4.0 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events, amongst a deep dive on the new Fontaine region.

There should be a big focus on the environment and culture of Fontaine in this extended livestream, but don't worry, as we'll also get all the usual details on new character Banners and events as usual.

We'll cover the exact 4.0 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all the information we know about 4.0 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

If you're after the limited-time 4.0 livestream codes, be sure you check out our Genshin Impact codes page during the stream, as we update the page as soon as a new code drops.

Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream date and time in UK, BST, EDT and PDT

The Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream is on Friday, 4th August at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (EDT) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream time is:

East Coast US : 7.30am (EDT)

: 7.30am (EDT) West Coast US : 4.30am (PDT)

: 4.30am (PDT) Australia : 9.30pm (AEST)

: 9.30pm (AEST) Japan : 8.30pm (JST)

: 8.30pm (JST) UK : 12.30pm (GMT)

: 12.30pm (GMT) Europe: 1.30pm (CEST)

The 4.0 livestream is then set to go live on the official Genshin Youtube channel an hour hour later at 1.30pm (BST) / 8.30am (EDT).

Image credit: HoYoverse

As well as diving into Fontaine and providing upcoming Banner and event details, the 4.0 livestream will dish out limited codes that expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these intermittent drops throughout the stream.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 4.0 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 4.0 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

It's very likely based on the drip marketing that twins Lyney and Lynette, and their younger brother Freminet, will be featured on 4.0 Banners in Genshin Impact.

Image credit: HoYoverse

From left to right: Freminet, Lynette, and Lyney.

We know from this marketing that Lyney is Pyro, Lynette is Anemo, and Freminet is Cryo. However, we don't officially know what weapon they use, or whether they're 4-Stars or 5-Stars. Based off multiple Mero leaks though, it looks like Lyney is a 5-Star archer, Lynette is a 4-Star sword user, and Freminet is a 4-Star Claymore user.

Mero is a very reliable leaker, but it's important to remember this isn't official information yet.

There have been no reliable leaks or solid details providing on who the rerun Banners will be.

In summary, if the leaks turn out to be accurate, some of the 4.0 Banners in Genshin Impact are:

Lyney debut (Pyro archer)

Lynette debut (Anemo sword-user)

Freminet debut (Cryo Claymore-user)

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 4.0 livestream for solid details on who and what will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.