Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream date and time, 3.8 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

3.8 isn't expected to debut any new characters, but it will provide the usual information on returning Banners and maybe some new events. As it's the summer update, we'll also most likely get information on a temporary map location to explore in version 3.8.

We'll cover the exact 3.8 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all the information we know about 3.8 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners from regular leakers.

Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CET, EDT and PDT

The Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream is on Friday, 23rd June at 1pm (BST) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and TikTok account.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream time is:

East Coast US : 8am (EDT)

: 8am (EDT) West Coast US : 5am (PDT)

: 5am (PDT) Australia : 10pm (AEST)

: 10pm (AEST) Japan : 9pm (JST)

: 9pm (JST) UK : 1pm (GMT)

: 1pm (GMT) Europe: 2pm (CEST)

The 3.8 livestream is then set to go live on the official Genshin Youtube channel an hour hour later at 2pm BST / 9am EDT.

As well as upcoming Banner and event details, the 3.8 livestream will provide limited codes that will expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these intermitent drops throughout the stream.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 3.8 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leakers providing information on the possible upcoming 3.8 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Reliable 'Uncle Lu' information has appeared on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, and they say that Eula is finally getting a rerun in the next Banners in Genshin Impact.

This Eula information is backed up by leaks provided from 'vississ' on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, who also claims that Klee will be getting a rerun, and that Kokomi is also likely to rerun in 3.8.

We're most confident that Eula will get a rerun out of all the characters leaked, as Uncle Lu is a very reliable leaker - but remember that anything could change between now and 3.8!

In summary, if the leaks turn out to be accurate, some of the next Banners in Genshin Impact are:

Eula rerun (Cryo Claymore-user)

Kokomi rerun (Hydro catalyst-user)

Klee rerun (Pyro catalyst-user)

Eula might finally be getting a rerun after an absense of over a year and a half from Banners.

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 3.8 livestream for solid details on who and what will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.