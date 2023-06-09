If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite Purradise Meowscles release date, cosmetics and how to unlock

Here's how to unlock the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 special skin.

Jake Green
Guide by Jake Green Contributor
Published on

Purradise Meowscles is the special skin for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Fortnite has taken on a jungle theme for its third Season, titled Fortnite Wilds. As such, Meowscles has gotten quite the makeover, and you'll be able to unlock them soon.

Here's the Fortnite Purradise Meowscles release date, what cosmetics you can get, and how to unlock them once they do come to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Launch Gameplay Trailer

Fortnite Purradise Meowscles release date

A specific release date for Purradise Meowscles has yet to be revealed in Fortnite, though if you look in the Battle Pass section for the game, you will see how many days remain before they launch. Judging by this, the skin will launch on either Friday 7th July or Saturday 8th July.

Stay tuned for an update on exact timings.

How to unlock Purradise Meowscles in Fortnite

While the specifics on how to unlock Purradise Meowscles in Fortnite are still hazy, we expect things will work in the same way they have in the last few seasons. There will likely be a set of Quests to complete related to Purradise Meowscles, which will steadily unlock the items that are currently listed with the character.

We'll update once this has been confirmed, but expect quests that make use of the new weapons, traversal mechanics and local fauna recently added to Fortnite Wilds.

fortnite wilds official environment art of jungle area

Fortnite Purradise Meowscles cosmetic rewards

There are twelve rewards spread across two pages that are associated with the Purradise Meowscles skin in Fortnite. The first page grants the following rewards:

  • Purradise Meowscles Loading Screen
  • Calico-conut Back Bling
  • Calico Holiday Weapon Wrap
  • Purradise Vibes Music Track
  • Self Reflexing Emote
  • Purradise Meowscles Outfit

The page 2 rewards are as follows:

  • Clawesome Meowscles Loading Screen
  • Banner Icon
  • Beach Breezer Glider Style
  • Purradise Pattern Weapon Wrap
  • Dune Scooper Pickaxe Style
  • Clawesime Meowscles Outfit Style

So there you have it, that's everything you need to know about when Purradise Meowscles will be added into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Stay tuned for more Fortnite coverage as we get to grips with the new season!.

