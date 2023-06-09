Fortnite Purradise Meowscles release date, cosmetics and how to unlock

Purradise Meowscles is the special skin for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Fortnite has taken on a jungle theme for its third Season, titled Fortnite Wilds. As such, Meowscles has gotten quite the makeover, and you'll be able to unlock them soon.

Here's the Fortnite Purradise Meowscles release date, what cosmetics you can get, and how to unlock them once they do come to the game.

Fortnite Purradise Meowscles release date

A specific release date for Purradise Meowscles has yet to be revealed in Fortnite, though if you look in the Battle Pass section for the game, you will see how many days remain before they launch. Judging by this, the skin will launch on either Friday 7th July or Saturday 8th July.

How to unlock Purradise Meowscles in Fortnite

While the specifics on how to unlock Purradise Meowscles in Fortnite are still hazy, we expect things will work in the same way they have in the last few seasons. There will likely be a set of Quests to complete related to Purradise Meowscles, which will steadily unlock the items that are currently listed with the character.

We'll update once this has been confirmed, but expect quests that make use of the new weapons, traversal mechanics and local fauna recently added to Fortnite Wilds.

Fortnite Purradise Meowscles cosmetic rewards

There are twelve rewards spread across two pages that are associated with the Purradise Meowscles skin in Fortnite. The first page grants the following rewards:

Purradise Meowscles Loading Screen

Calico-conut Back Bling

Calico Holiday Weapon Wrap

Purradise Vibes Music Track

Self Reflexing Emote

Purradise Meowscles Outfit

The page 2 rewards are as follows:

Clawesome Meowscles Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Beach Breezer Glider Style

Purradise Pattern Weapon Wrap

Dune Scooper Pickaxe Style

Clawesime Meowscles Outfit Style

So there you have it, that's everything you need to know about when Purradise Meowscles will be added into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Stay tuned for more Fortnite coverage as we get to grips with the new season!.