Travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water is one of the Purradise Meowscles challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3.

As Knotty Nets is surrounded by water, it's not immediately obvious how you can do this, so we've detailed how to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water in Fortnite below.

For completing this challenge you earn the Dune Scooper Pickaxe Style, and you'll also be one step closer to getting the Clawesome Meowscles skin.

How to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water in Fortnite

It sounds like a hard task, but once you know where to go this challenge is just a matter of getting to the location safely, rather than trying to do some mighty jump in a vehicle.

While you can try boosting a vehicle over to the area if you're feeling daring, the easiest way to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water in Fortnite is to use the zipline on the cliff northwest of Knotty Nets. This is directly east from Mega City.

Image credit: Epic Games/Eurogamer

To do this quickly, we recommend visiting the nearby gas station after you land at Kenjutsu Crossing. Follow the road heading north and you'll soon find it. There's a good chance a car or bike will spawn near the gas station or the garage beside it.

Image credit: Epic Games/Eurogamer

Once you're in a vehicle, all you have to do now is follow the dirt roads northeast to the zipline's location, then jump on the zipline to get to Knotty Nets. Just make sure you don't touch any sources of water on your way here, like ponds or lakes.

For completing this challenge you get the Dune Scooper Pickaxe Style, and if you've completed all the other Purradise Meowscles challenges, you'll also unlock the Clawesome Meowscles skin variant.

Image credit: Epic Games/Eurogamer Image credit: Epic Games/Eurogamer

If you haven't completed all of the challenges, you might want to head back to your ride once you tick this quest off, as another challenge requires you to flip a vehicle.

