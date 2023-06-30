There are secret quests to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, which are not shown in your quest log.

These secret Fortnite quests are technically called Explorer Quests, and for now, we only know about three of them. It's possible that there could be more hidden around the map.

Here's how to complete the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 secret quests, as well as some info on what you'll get for doing so.

How to complete Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 secret quests

So far, we've found three secret Explorer Quests in Fortnite. They all involve the same two objectives, which are to pick up a prism, and then take it back to Trace. Each quest is located at a different spot in Fortnite's new Jungle biome, and they're close together enough that you can complete all of them in a single game.

Note that you will need to jump into Battle Royale for the quests to be available.

Explorer Quest 1

The first Explorer Quest is the easiest one to complete. Head to the location shown on the map below, and look for an entrance at the ground floor of the temple.

Inside the entrance is a crystal/prism. Collect it and then head up to the very top of the temple you're in. You'll find an NPC called Trace, who will take the prism off your hands, in exchange for 30K XP.

Explorer Quest 2

The next Explorer Quest is located at Rumble Ruins. Land on the southwestern side of the area, and look for another prism.

Now, just do the same as before, and take the item back to Trace. He'll reward you with another 30K XP.

Explorer Quest 3

Finally, you'll need to head to the location shown on the map below. There's another temple here, with another prism. Grab it, and take it back to Trace to get another 30K XP

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Explorer Quest rewards

Currently, we've tracked down three Explorer Quests in Fortnite. The strange thing is that they do not appear anywhere in the quest log, and share an icon with the ongoing Snapshot Quests.

Each one rewards 30K XP, though there may be more quests added in the future. Once we know more, this page will be updated. For now, you'll only get XP for completing these secret quests.

Good luck tracking down Explorer Quests in Fortnite!