Taming a wolf in Fortnite is easy, as long as you can find one first that is.

Wolves were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, and can tamed and then ridden. This is a great way to get around the map fast.

There's a couple of different ways to tame a wolf in Fortnite, so read on for tips on the easiest way to do so. You'll also find some tips on using wolves to your advantage during a match.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

How to tame a wolf in Fortnite

The first step in taming a wolf in Fortnite is finding one. Epic has significantly reduces wolf spawns recently, so finding one can be difficult. If you'd like tips on tracking one down, head to our Fortnite animal locations guide. Generally, look in wide, open areas between named locations, and woodland. The areas around The Citadel and Breakwater Bay are great places to check.

Once you've found a wolf, you have two options. The first, and easiest is to jump on its back. Just take a running start and jump. Land directly on its back and you will start to ride it. You will know the wolf is tamed because it will have hearts around its face. The wolf will now follow you around, attacking structures and enemies. Wolves have a health bar, meaning that other players can kill them, even while you're riding one.

The other method is to feed the wolf some meat. You get meat from killing birds, boars, wolves, chickens and frogs. Once you have meat in your inventory, just throw it out onto the ground near a wolf. It will eat the meat, and you'll see hearts around its face. The wolf is now tame.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Chapter 1 is here, complete with a new augments system, the coming arrival of Geralt and the Ageless Champion to beat! We've also got a present list for Winterfest and Cozy Lodge and pizza slice locations. Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella, find character locations and earn a Victory Crown.

Tips on using wolves in Fortnite

Wolves are a great asset in Fortnite, primarily because you can ride them. Just jump on a wolf's back and you'll start riding. Pressing the sprint button will make the wolf sprint quickly. As you do this, the wolf's stamina will decrease. If you want to regain stamina, feed it more meat. Wolves can be used to quickly traverse the map, and offer more mobility than vehicles.

One thing to keep in mind is that once you have tamed a wolf, it will follow you until it dies, or you do. Wolves are noisy, and tend to break structures when in named locations. If you like playing stealthily, it's best to go without a wolf, as they can easily give away your position. The plus side to this is that wolves will distract and attack enemies that you're fighting. While riding a wolf, enemies will tend to land shots on the wolf while aiming at you. Wolves can take damage for you in this scenario, giving you time to reposition and fire back.

Good luck taming wolves in Fortnite! If you would like to learn more about the battle royale, visit our guides on how to get XP fast, character locations, and animal locations.