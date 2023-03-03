Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date and what to expect from the new season

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is rapidly approaching, with the latest season due to wrap up in the next few weeks, speculation is beginning to occur around what we can expect from the next installment from Epic Games.

Leaks surrounding items and features coming to the next Fortnite season have already started to appear on social media, but Epic Games are yet to announce anything officially. Therefore, speculation and expectations based on these leaks are all we have for now.

Without further ado, we're going to show you the estimated release date for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and everything we're expecting to see with the new season.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 estimated release date

Thanks to an official Tweet from @FortniteStatus, we know that the current Fortnite season is due to come to an end on Wednesday, 8th March.

This means that the estimated start date for Chapter 4 Season 2 is Thursday, 9th March. Though it's important to remember that this has not been officially confirmed by Epic Games yet and is just a rough estimate based on the things we do know.

📅Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 now ends on March 8, a few days earlier than announced.



Log in anytime starting March 2 for a boost of Supercharged XP each day and finish the season and Battle Pass strong! pic.twitter.com/EA9OGJcch8 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Chapter 4 Chapter 1 is here, complete with a new augments system, Cipher quests, Oathbound Chests, Falcon Scout, Geralt, the School of Llama web event, and the Ageless Champion to beat! Meanwhile, learn what the best weapons are, how to get XP fast, use the best PC settings, earn the Victory Umbrella, find character locations and earn a Victory Crown.

What to expect in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Though nothing has officially been announced, there are a few items and features suspected to be coming to Chapter 4 Season 2 that have been teased from reliable sources who have been accurate in previous seasons.

Thank you to @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX for the helpful hints and teasers of the items that may be on their way.

Theme/Setting

There is a strong chance that the next Fortnite season map will be a Futuristic/Neo-Tokyo theme, which is a huge contrast with the current map that's filled with Forts, Turrets and large areas of greenery.

FORTNITE CH4 SEASON 2 IS "Futuristic / Neo-Tokyo" THEMED ‼️



Similar to Ch1S9 vibes. This is from the same reliable source that contacted me & @ShiinaBR. pic.twitter.com/YK39xjOWj9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 1, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Alongside the new theme, we're expecting to see Lucky Landing return, a new Neo-Tokyo POI appear and for 'Futuristic Motorbikes' to be dotted around the map.

Also, sticking with the possible new theme, there may be tubes that you can use as slides to move along while holding your weapon. Did we mention that they glow too?

Attack on Titan

Fans of the popular Anime may be happy to learn that Eren Yeager is expected to be the Secret Skin in the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass.

FORTNITE X ATTACK ON TITAN



Together with @HYPEX, I can confirm that Eren Yeager is the secret skin of the Chapter 4 - Season 2 Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/nwYb9h7j4Y — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 1, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As well as the skin, there are reports that there's a new Mythic Weapon that's based on Eren's Waist Grappler too.

Resident Evil

Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield are expected to fight their way into the item shop for the next season of Fortnite.

Credit: CAPCOM - Leon can fight evil, we reckon he'd thrive in Battle Royale.

With the Resident Evil 4 remake due out at the end of March, we're confident that this leak will definitely happen.

New Skins

As well as Eren Yeager being the secret skin for the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass, there may be five brand new skins also included in the pass. At the moment it's unclear if they'll be in the item shop or part of the BP, but a new Drift Skin and a new Lizard Skin may be on the way too.

More information about the new Drift skin 👀



- This survey skin IS the new Drift skin

- Has a variant that looks A LOT more like normal Drift

- Seems to have an unmasked style



This information comes from the same source who has given correct leaks about Season 2 to @HYPEX & me. pic.twitter.com/gSJqaVyjIY — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 2, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

New Weapons/Returning Weapons

With a new season comes the potential for new weapons, and so far we are expecting to see:

Katanas

New Swords

New Pistol

New Shotgun

The Red-Eye Assault Rifle is one of our picks for the Best Fortnite Weapons, so we're quietly hoping that this weapon sticks around.

That's everything we know so far about the next season of Fortnite, we will update this page once we know more.