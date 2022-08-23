Everything announced at Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live is finished! In case you missed any or all of the two hour(!) long show, here's everything announced during the broadcast, including all the trailers.

ONL kicked off with a new trailer for Everywhere, the next game from the studio founded by Leslie Benzies, ex-boss of Grand Theft Auto maker Rockstar North. It looks a bit Fortnite, a bit Roblox, a bit... metaverse? Everywhere should be out at some point in 2023.

Moving on! Level Infinite announced Dune Awakening, an open world survival MMO in the works at Funcom. The cinematic trailer is below.

Sony announced the DualSense Edge wireless controller, a customisable controller for PlayStation 5.

The Callisto Protocol has been doing the rounds all year, and chief developer Glen Schofield took to the ONL stage to talk about the Dead Space spiritual successor once again. The video below shows enemy mutations. As you'd expect, it's gory!

Hexworks Studio revealed The Lords of the Fallen (yes, they dropped the 2). It's a bit Elden Ring, isn't it?

Fancy a tone shift? Next up, Team17 revealed Moving Out 2, coming 2023. Cute, isn’t it?

Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy has a brand new trailer, below. It's due out 10th February 2023.

Moving on, Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford took to the stage to officially announce New Tales from the Borderlands. The trailer is below. It's due out October this year.

Techland turned up to show Dying Light 2 DLC, Bloody Ties, due out in October.

Tortuga, a Pirate's Tale, a very Gamescom game, got its moment with a video.

Team17's Marauders also got a brief showing.

Bungie gave ONL the trailer for upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall.

Here's a big one: Sonic Frontiers got a new trailer and confirmation of the leaked 8th November 2022 release date.

French developer Parallel Studio revealed Under the Waves, a game it describes as "a love letter to the ocean". Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream is publishing.

Here's Goat Simulator 3! It's out 17th November.

I'm really looking forward to this one! Here's a new trailer for Return to Monkey Island. Arm-waving marketing expert Stan pops up with the 19th September release date.

Author Brandon Sanderson (the guy who finished Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time fantasy series of books) starred in a video about Moonbreaker, the next game from Subnautica maker Unknown Worlds. Sanderson worked on the world-building for the "digital miniatures" game. Early access kicks off at the end of September. Hearthstone meets XCOM, sort of.

Here's a video for bright and colourful deck-building first-person shooter Friends vs Friends.

The video below shows bizarre Pinocchio game Lies of P, which, as had leaked earlier today, is coming day one to Xbox Game Pass. It's out next year.

Haemimont Games' Stranded: Alien Dawn goes into early access in October. New trailer is below.

Deck13 Interactive announced Atlus Fallen, due out 2023. It's a new fantasy action RPG from the people behind The Surge.

Blackbird Interactive's Homeworld 3 is still alive! Here's gameplay for the upcoming sci-fi real-time strategy sequel. It comes out in the first half of 2023.

Here's a look at Genshin Impact's 3.0 update, due to launch tomorrow, 24th August.

Sticking with HoYoVerse, here's a new look at the developer's upcoming tactical role-playing game Honkai: Star Rail.

Squanch Games' talking guns shooter High On Life (the one by Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame) continues to look trippy as hell. Here's a new trailer showing off a boss fight.

Owlchemy Labs teased its next title, a multiplayer VR game built from the ground up for hand tracking controls. The project is still in the early development stages, with more information coming at a later date. Trailer is below.

Back to Blackbird Interactive! We saw a new video for its zero g salvaging sim Hardspace Shipbreaker, out 20th September on consoles.

I'm really looking forward to this: Telltale's The Expanse! Here's a gameplay first look, with some zero g action. Huh, Gamescom has a lot of zero g this year. The Expanse is out summer 2023.

This is a bit weird: there's a video game based on VHS cult classic monster movie Killer Klowns From Outer Space, because of course there is. It's a a 3v7 asymmetrical multiplayer horror game from Teravision Games.

Back to sci-fi action adventures, here's a video for Scars Above.

Here's the first teaser for Wyrdsong, a new role-playing game from Something Wicked Games. It's a studio made up of veterans of Bethesda's Fallout and Skyrim games. Certainly one to watch!

Here's a video confirming the Ottomans and Malians civs for Microsoft's Age of Empires 4.

Gotham Knights time! The video below confirms Harley Quinn is in the game, and shows off its version of the famous anti-hero for the first time. The release date is now 21st October - four days earlier than previously announced.

Where Winds Meet is a cool-looking action game from Chinese developer Everstone.

This being a Geoff Keighley show, best bud Hideo Kojima beamed in from Japan to share he's making a podcast, and it will be on Spotify in September. And Geoff's on it. That's right, Kojima announced a podcast at Gamescom. What a world!

How do you follow the announcement of a Hideo Kojima podcast? By showing a trailer for Limbic Entertainment's theme park sim Park Beyond, that's how, because watching ONL is a bit like riding a rollercoaster.

We got the announcement of a podcast. Here's the announcement of a car. It's a mini with gaming features and... Pokémon? There's an actual Pokémon mode. You can connect your games console to the car. Yeah, I dunno either.

Here's a new look at Fatshark's promising first-person co-op game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. As a big fan of Games Workshop's grim dark universe, I can't wait for this.

Blacktail - A Witch's Fate is a new first-person action adventure game from Parasight and published by Focus Home Interactive.

Phantom Hellcat, from Ironbird Creations, is described as a "dynamic perspective-changing action adventure" coming to consoles and PC.

Smilegate's Crossfire X just got a big update, dubbed Babylon. The video below runs through it.

Dorf Romantik comes to Nintendo Switch at the end of September.

Here's a brand new trailer for Red Barrels' horrifying The Outlast Trials.

The Finals is a new shooter wrapped in a game show format from Embark Studios.

ONL ended with the big re-reveal of Dead Island 2, a game so long in development it's essentially back from the dead. Nottingham-based studio Dambuster is at the helm, and yes, there's a cool cinematic trailer. It's out 3rd February 2023.

And here's your first look at gameplay of Dead Island 2.

That's it! What did you think of Opening Night Live? Let us know in the comments below.