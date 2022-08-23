Ex-GTA producer reveals new game Everywhere

Scottish developer Build A Rocket Boy has announced its new game Everywhere at Gamescom's Opening Night Live.

The studio was set up by former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies, with other industry veterans recently joining.

Everywhere "seamlessly blends gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in an all-new multiworld gaming experience that redefines how players connect with one another and the digital world around them," reads a press release.

Watch on YouTube Everywhere Gamescom Teaser 2022

What exactly that means in layman's terms is beyond me, but it sure sounds impressive.

At the least, the teaser trailer includes varied worlds, sci-fi architecture, third-person shooting, racing, and maybe even some psychological horror? Colour me intrigued.

"Our intent has always been to push the boundaries of what a videogame can be while still delivering an innovative player-first experience," said Benzies. "The team we've built and the partners we've made since our founding are coalescing around the unique vision we're bringing to life. It's exciting to be a part of, and we can't wait to reveal more about Everywhere in coming months."

Keep your eyes peeled... everywhere... for more news. It's set to release in 2023, platforms currently unknown.