If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ex-GTA producer's ambitious-looking Everywhere gets closed alpha test soon

Ready, player one?

A character in Everywhere looks on at a sea of other avatars.
Image credit: Build A Rocket Boy / Eurogamer
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Build A Rocket Boy, the studio founded by former Rockstar exec Leslie Benzies, has announced plans for an imminent PC closed alpha test of its ambitious-looking game creation platform Everywhere.

This closed alpha will be accessible to players who sign up for an account at Everywhere.game.

A new trailer for Everywhere, released today, shows some of the biomes you can explore and play around with in the game, as well as some swooping camera pans through its Ready Player One-style hub. There's also a glimpse at some of the types of mini-games you can build and a brief look at the game's editor mode, which lets you tweak creations you've made on the fly.

A fresh look at the worlds of Everywhere.

I visited Build A Rocket Boy earlier this year to find out more about Everywhere, which looks to be setting itself up as an alternative to the game creation platforms of Roblox and Fortnite, with blockbuster experiences from some of the team behind GTA built in (this bit is named MindsEye).

It's an intriguing prospect - albeit extremely ambitious. Still, you now know where to go if you want to give it a try.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch