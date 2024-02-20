Layoffs hit GTA producer's Everywhere studio
Company confirms job losses globally.
Everywhere developer Build A Rocket Boy has confirmed a round of layoffs at the company, which was founded by ex-Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies in 2016.
An unconfirmed number of job losses were first reported yesterday by PCGamesN. Now, the studio has confirmed "the removal of a number of roles globally" in a statement to Eurogamer.
Build A Rocket Boy is headquartered in Edinburgh, though also operates offices in Budapest, Montpellier and in China. The company is backed by investment from NetEase, and last month completed a further $110m funding round.
"While we have made great progress developing our products, we are now in a position where we need to make changes to the way we work across our business in order to become a more agile studio and to meet the requirements that our projects demand," a Build A Rocket Boy spokesperson told Eurogamer in a statement today.
"To achieve that and refocus, we have taken the extremely difficult decision to propose the removal of a number of roles globally. This process is ongoing and we are working with those impacted at this difficult and challenging time."
Eurogamer visited Build A Rocket Boy in Edinburgh last year to see more of its ambitious plans, which include a AAA single-player game component named MindsEye, and Everywhere itself: a metaverse-y Fortnite-style game platform which it will be released within.
We're still waiting to hear more on when exactly Everywhere and MindsEye will be released, following an invite-only alpha test late last year.