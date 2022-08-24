Everywhere developer responds to "NFT/Crypto" speculation, following vague game reveal

The developer of Everywhere, the new project from former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies, has issued a statement in response to reports highlighting the fact it is currently hiring for multiple positions related to the blockchain.

Build A Rocket Boy, which is based in Edinburgh, currently lists three positions based on blockchain development on its website, including a senior backend programmer, smart contract developer and test engineer.

Is Everywhere a blockchain game? Does it include NFTs? What, actually, is Everywhere? These questions were all floating around the internet this morning, after a particularly vague reveal for the game last night during Gamescom's Opening Night Live ceremony, where we saw a trailer for the title that gave little away.

Host Geoff Keighley then discussed the project for several more minutes with assistant game director Adam Whiting, though again we learned little about what Everywhere actually is - other than it sounding a lot like a new take on the Roblox-esque metaverse concept.

This evening, Build A Rocket Boy has responded, and posted the following statement to reddit:

"Hello everyone, we're seeing some conversation on NFTs/Cryptos that are prompted by some of our open positions on our website.

"These are research positions, as we do not like dismissing new technologies only because others haven't found a solution for them yet. We are building Everywhere on Unreal Engine 5, not the blockchain. We are creating a new world for players, where we come together to play, watch, create, share, and so much more!

"We hope this helps clarify some of the speculations around this topic."

Replying to this, one fan asked when they would hear more information on what the game actually is.

"I don't really wanna say 'soon' because that has been trademarked by others, but uhm... in the near future," came Build A Rocket Boy's response.

So, what is Everywhere? Here's Benzies' description to ponder:

"Our intent has always been to push the boundaries of what a video game can be while still delivering an innovative player-first experience," Benzies said. "The team we've built and the partners we've made since our founding are coalescing around the unique vision we're bringing to life. It's exciting to be a part of, and we can't wait to reveal more about Everywhere in coming months."