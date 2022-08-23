Funcom's open-world survival MMO Dune: Awakening gets first trailer

Funcom has released a first cinematic trailer for Dune: Awakening, a new "open-world survival MMO" inspired by Frank Herbert's novels and Denis Villeneuve's Academy Award-winning film, that's heading to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Dune: Awakening was first teased back in 2019, when Funcom announced it had signed a deal with Legendary Studios to make "at least" three games set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe. One of those eventually turned out to be Dune: Spice Wars and the other, described as an "open-world multiplayer game" from Funcom Oslo, we can now call Dune: Awakening.

Today's announcement doesn't bring any gameplay, but Funcom says it'll combine the "grittiness and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large-scale, persistent multiplayer games" in a "vast and seamless Arrakis shared by thousands of players".

"Head into unmapped sectors and be the first to discover secrets and riches before the coriolis storms once again shift the sands and alter the landscape," it teases.

"Narrowly escape colossal sandworms, build your home from shelter to mighty base, and traverse the dunes in iconic vehicles from the universe. Hunt for spice blooms and deploy your harvester, then protect it from rival factions in fast-paced, deadly combat that shifts seamlessly from armored groundcars to ornithopters in the sky. Plot your rise to power and build your influence within the Landsraad through careful intrigue."

There's no word on a release date for Dune: Awakening just yet, but Funcom says a beta is already planned, and that players can sign up right now.