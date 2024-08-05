Catch up on Dune Messiah via Kindle for 99p, ahead of Dune Awakening later this year

For science fiction fans, there's nothing more extraordinary epic than Frank Herbert's Dune series. If you were captivated by the grandeur and complexity of Denis Villeneuve's Dune films, then today is your lucky day. Dune Messiah, part two in the 'Dune Sequence', is available on Kindle for just £0.99 today.

Dune Messiah (Kindle Edition) "The sequel to one of the most influential works of all time, inspiring countless stories for more than half a century" Buy now at Amazon

Dune Messiah is more than just a sequel; it's a pivotal chapter in a saga that examines power, betrayal, and the complex interplay of politics and religion. For those awed by the cinematic spectacle of Villeneuve's adaptation, diving into Dune Messiah could enrich your understanding of the intricate world Herbert created.

Continuing the saga of Paul Atreides (as played by Timothée Chalamet in the films), Dune Messiah delves deeper into the consequences of his triumph over House Harkonnen and Emperor Shaddam IV. In summary: victory comes at a steep price. The known universe is embroiled in war, and the death toll is staggering.

Paul faces threats from external forces and within his own ranks. Former allies plot to dethrone him, and he grapples with the immense burden of his leadership. This tension, coupled with Paul's internal struggle, forms the novel's crux, making it a must-read for anyone who wants to fully appreciate the depth of Herbert's universe.

At just £0.99, it's the perfect opportunity for fans to continue their journey through one of the most influential series in science fiction history. So much that it continues to spawn video games like upcoming MMO Dune: Awakening, although it's going a bit light on the religious side of things.