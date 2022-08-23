If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Gamescom booth lists bizarre Pinocchio game Lies of P for Game Pass

And also You Suck at Parking.
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Xbox Gamescom booth.

Microsoft's Gamescom booth has demo stations for several upcoming titles apparently coming to Game Pass, as detailed in photos posted to Twitter by Xbox exec Aaron Greenberg.

These include Lies of P, a bizarre Pinocchio game that looks a bit like Bloodborne which we've had our eyes on for some time. You can see its logo towards the right of the photo above.

Another demo station is for You Suck at Parking. Like Lies of P, there had been no prior indication these were headed to Game Pass.

Watch on YouTube
The frankly disturbing-looking Lies of P.

Was this a slip up by Greenberg ahead of official announcements at Gamescom's Opening Night Live ceremony? Or was it a deliberate tease? Greenberg's job is marketing, after all.

Join us tonight for coverage of Opening Night Live as it happens, from 7pm UK time.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

