Xbox Gamescom booth lists bizarre Pinocchio game Lies of P for Game Pass

Xbox Gamescom booth lists bizarre Pinocchio game Lies of P for Game PassAnd also You Suck at Parking.
Microsoft's Gamescom booth has demo stations for several upcoming titles apparently coming to Game Pass, as detailed in photos posted to Twitter by Xbox exec Aaron Greenberg.
These include Lies of P, a bizarre Pinocchio game that looks a bit like Bloodborne which we've had our eyes on for some time. You can see its logo towards the right of the photo above.
Another demo station is for You Suck at Parking. Like Lies of P, there had been no prior indication these were headed to Game Pass.
Was this a slip up by Greenberg ahead of official announcements at Gamescom's Opening Night Live ceremony? Or was it a deliberate tease? Greenberg's job is marketing, after all.
Join us tonight for coverage of Opening Night Live as it happens, from 7pm UK time.
Few more photos of some of the games/experiences at our booth. #Xboxgamescom pic.twitter.com/4EyIG2NAgS— Aaron Greenberg ➡️ gamescom (@aarongreenberg) August 23, 2022
