Lies of P gets free Wo Long gear DLC on Valentine's Day

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty crossover DLC for Lies of P is on the way ready for Valentine's Day.

A free update to Lies of P on 14th February will add the Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive weapon and Armor of the Honorable and Bandana of the Honorable costumes. It means you'll be able to dress up the puppet P in Three Kingdoms China gear.

This crossover follows the Lies of P collection made available in Wo Long last September - now that will be included in the newly announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition.

Lies of P x Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Collaboration Trailer Lies of P x Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Collaboration Trailer

You can see the Wo Long outfit and weapon wielded in Lies of P in the video above.

Both Soulslikes were released last year and achieved strong success in expanding the FromSoftware formula.

Image credit: Neowiz

Lies of P, from Korean studio Neowiz, took cues from across the Soulsborne games but added a Belle Epoch setting and puppetry twist. Its director has already confirmed a story expansion DLC is on the way, as well as a sequel.

Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, meanwhile, was inspired by Sekiro but with a Three Kingdoms China setting.

The studio's next game will be PlayStation 5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin, out in March.