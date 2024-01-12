Wo Long getting Complete Edition with base game and all DLC next month

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the well-received Three Kingdoms-era Soulslike from developer Team Ninja, is bundling its base game and all DLC into a single Complete Edition, launching for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC on 7th February.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which originally launched last March, serves up a challenging - but surprisingly approachable - action-RPG adventure build around a faster, more aggressive style of combat compared to Team Ninja's previous Nioh games.

"A new setting may suggest a new chapter," Eurogamer contributor Alan Wen wrote in his Recommended review, "but I'd almost prefer to call Wo Long a Nioh-like, or rather the sequel that Nioh 2 should have been, further refining its systems and customisation, cutting back some if not all bloat, and adding an exciting evolution of its foundations that makes its masocore challenge more approachable on its own terms."

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launch trailer.

It's very good, then, and anyone who missed out first time around can treat themselves to the base game and its sizeable helping of post-launch DLC in a single package when Wo Long's digital Complete Edition arrives next month. Specifically, it includes the three DLC packs Battle of Zhongyuan, Conqueror of Jiangdong, and Upheaval in Jingxiang, as well as the new endgame content introduced in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

Across the DLC, players can expect new stages, new Divine Beasts, new weapon types - including the cestus, long sword, and whip - plus new characters from the armies of Cao Cao, Sun Ce, and Liu Bei. All collaboration content is bundled in too - including equipment and stages inspired by the likes of Nioh 2, Lies of P, and Naraka: Bladepoint - alongside the Baihu Armour, Zhuque Armour, Qinglong Armour, and Records of the Grand Historian in-game items, the latter showing the locations of the Marking Flags on the mini-map.

And to mark the arrival of the new bundle, all players - which is to say anyone that has the original game or Complete Edition - will receive the Xuanwu Armour. Additionally, PC users can check out a demo version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition from 7th February. This includes two early stages and progress will carry over to the full version.