Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Marking Flag locations

Marking Flags - small banners which grant a boost to your morale - can be found throughout the missions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in addition to the Battle Flags, which are your checkpoints (similar to Dark Souls bonfires).

The higher your morale, the less damage you take in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and the more easily you can intimidate enemy followers, making it easier to mop up groups of foes.

These marking flags can be found by looking for beams of white light rising into the air and are smaller than battle flags, usually off the beaten path.

This page contains all the Marking Flag locations we’ve discovered so far. Pay attention to the counter in the top right of the screen to keep track of how many you've found in each mission.

Village of Calamity Marking Flag locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Here are the three Marking Flag locations in the Village of Calamity missing of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: 1. Following the main path outside the village, the Marking Flag is on a rock platform surrounded by fire.

Two Chivalrous Heroes Marking Flag locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Here are the five Marking Flag locations in the Two Chivalrous Heroes mission of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: 1. After meeting Zhao Yun and heading up to the village on the hill, the first Marking Flag is on top of the wooden gate entrance but you'll have to head further up the hill and hop along the rooftops to reach it.

The Valley of Crying Wraiths Marking Flag locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Below you'll find the five Marking Flag locations in The Valley of Crying Wraiths mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: 1. In the starting area where you begin, descend down into the canyon and follow the river to the end where the path is blocked by debris. To your left is a Marking Flag on a stage, guarded by a wizard performing a ritual.

The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven Marking Flag locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Below lies the four Marking Flag locations in The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven mission of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: 1. Along the main cave path, after the first archer. Beware of an ambush from a wizard hiding above.

In Search of the Immortal Wizard Marking Flag locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Here are the four Marking Flag locations in the In Search of the Immortal Wizard mission of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: 1. At the far end of the starting area, on the left bank past the tiger demon patrolling there.

Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch Marking Flag locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Here you'll find the six Marking Flag locations in the Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: 1. One floor down from the one you start on in the main room, next door to the cell you fall into. Reached by hopping over the gap in the wall.

The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass Marking Flag locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Below you'll find the seven Marking Flag locations in The Battle of Hulaoguan mission of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: 1. In a tent in the mission's starting area, left of the ballista.

Centuries of Glory Burned Away Marking Flag locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Below you'll find the eight Marking Flag locations in the Centuries of Glory Burned Away mission of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: 1. Along the main street after you reach the second battle flag, take a right past two enemies.

Darkness Over the Hanshui River Marking Flag locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Below you'll find the eight Marking Flag locations in the Darkness Over the Hanshui River mission of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: 1. Once you reach the first large ship, head to the back (or stern) past where you fight the wizard in the cabin. Take the ladder down.

