Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Fengxi boss tips and strategy

Fengxi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a great demon resembling a boar who doesn’t think twice about jumping and trampling you to death or charging you with its large red tusks.

It’s the end boss you fight at the end of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s second mission Two Chivalrous Heroes, where you have already fought one demonic beast. Zhao Yun is, again, around to help you out, but this is a considerably tougher and faster moving boss who can more or less crush you in one hit from the get-go if you’re not prepared.

This guide will provide you with all the information and tips you’ll need to survive, so that you can roast this hog and continue your journey through the rest of Three Kingdoms-era China.

How to prepare for Fengxi in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Fengxi has a whopping starting morale of 20, double Zhuyan’s, which means it will hit very hard. Besides, equipping yourself with better gear, which isn’t easy at this early stage of Wo Long, you should aim to increase your Fortitude Rank by planting battle flags so that your minimal morale is on par. With all the battle flag locations available in this mission you should be able to raise your Fortitude to 19, which will greatly even the odds. This level also has the first Dragon Vein Crystal, which will increase your dragon’s cure pot usage by one. If you also have Absorb Vitality equipped as a Wizardry Spell, that will also help you regain HP when your attacks land, especially with Fatal Strikes. Don’t forget to also have Enhanced Defense to help reduce damage. Don’t forget that in the previous fight with Zhuyan, you unlocked Qilin as your first divine beast, and you’ll see a text prompt displayed to remind you of this potentially life-saving mechanic. Its gauge does, however, take some time to fill, so it may help to grind some enemies before you approach the boss so that you have this available to use.

How to defeat Fengxi in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Fengxi’s attacks are the most hard-hitting of Wo Long so far, with his unblockable attacks capable of one-shotting you if you have low morale. There are some lit torches in the arena, but these aren’t any kind of cover since it can just plough right through them. Yet, as with other bosses we’ve seen so far, these attacks can all be deflected, but let’s go through the demon boar’s attack patterns first. The immediate attack is charging you with its tusks. If you have some distance then you can anticipate the charge; while this is also preceded with an animation where it stomps its hoof on the ground like it’s charging up. Upon deflecting, you’ll have a brief window after its missed charge where you can land some hits before it turns to find you. Be warned that the 180-turn it does can actually damage you as it’s basically swinging its tusks in your direction, so don’t get greedy with any attacks and be ready to either block or deflect. Naturally, in any case, deflection is always better since it will improve your spirit gauge and reduce Fengxi’s. It can also attack with its front hooves. One attack has it raising itself up slightly to bear down one of its hooves before doing the same with the other one. Its other attack has it trying to trample you with a jumping three-hit combo. For the first two, it raises its two front hooves to bear down on you, but on the third it leaps high into the air to crash down on you, though this gives you more time to anticipate for a deflection. This leap attack can also happen without the combo. Fengxi has two unblockable attacks to watch out for. One looks like a variation of its charging attack, except you can tell the difference by the bright red ominous glow, and, instead of charging you with its tusks, it will actually grab you with its mouth and chomp on you. If that didn’t already kill you, the damage when it throws you back down onto the ground afterwards probably will. Deflect it though and you’ll knock it onto its side giving you the chance to deal damage - make sure you get in some spirit attacks. For its other unblockable attack, it sort of stands up with its two back hooves, towering over you, with a brief pause before it drops down to crush you. Again, massive damage if you’re hit but wait for it to come down and deflect. You’ll knock it on its side giving you free rein to unleash your best spirit-reducing attacks. Deflecting these unblockables and punishing with spirit attacks will help push its spirit gauge further into the negative side as well as greatly reduce its upper limit, which is what you want so that you can stagger Fengxi for a powerful Fatal Strike. As with Zhuyan, this boss can also restore any lost morale after it’s down to two-thirds of its health, indicated by a demonic aura that comes from the ground around it while it roars, which will push you back but not damage you. If you want to keep up the offensive, summoning Qilin is highly recommended as its attack does enormous damage, which is also capable of knocking down Fengxi’s spirit and even staggering it in one go, will make the fight go much faster. We’d probably recommend using it for trying to stagger the beast on either the second or third time, but managing to get three Fatala Strikes on it should be enough to kill it.