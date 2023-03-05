Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty stops by Naraka: Bladepoint for this limited-time crossover event

Jump into Naraka: Bladepoint between now and the end of the month, and you'll be able to participate in a crossover event with the newly-launched ARPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Calling it the "first major crossover event of 2023", 24 Entertainment has partnered with Koei Tecmo to reward Naraka players with "exclusive rewards" for logging in and completing challenges.

Let's Play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - THE WAY OF THE BONK! Wo Long PS5 gameplay SPONSORED CONTENT.

"These prizes include a collection of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty cosmetics with a new Battlemark, banner, and profile backgrounds available, as well as an iconic piece of headwear," the developer teases.

"Unleash the fury of Lu Bu by unlocking a Naraka helm inspired by the mythical Chinese warlord."

But wait - there's more. Wo Long will repay the favour, apparently, and host its own Naraka: Bladepoint crossover by way of a themed DLC with armour sets based upon "familiar heroes" Viper Ning and Tarka Ji. Whilst no concrete release date was given, the publisher says the DLC is "coming soon".

Naraka: Bladepoint's Wo Long crossover event is live now and will run until 24th March.

We summarised Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as "masocore action with an approachable twist" in the Eurogamer Wo Long review, slapping it with a Recommend badge.