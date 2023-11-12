Naraka: Bladepoint's next new hero is Hadi - here he is in action

Hadi Ismail is the next hero to come to Naraka: Bladepoint.

Revealing that "his design is inspired by the Middle-East and he will use his mechanical arm to shake up the competition", the team dropped a new teaser showing Hadi in action, as well as confirmed that he'll be available from 15th November 2023.

You can check out Naraka: Bladepoint's latest hero in the trailer out below:

New Hero: Hadi Ismail Gameplay Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

"Hadi’s arrival will mark the finale of Naraka: Bladepoint’s Season 10, which introduced a range of features like the Fan as the newest weapon," NetEase Games explains.

"Small and elegant, it originates from the common dagger and is just as versatile. Combining quick attacks with gusts of wind and unexpected mid-range offence out of Enhanced Quick Dashes, the Fan is as exotic as it is dangerous."

That's not all, either. The team revealed that Season 10 also ushers in a host of "new activities and collectibles", too. Until 15th November, players can collect "Hadi’s Tokens" in the form of Cogs when completing Daily Quests to repair the corresponding parts of his mechanical arm and unlock collectibles.

Although there may be duplicates, any spare cogs can be traded with others, "making for a fun way to get to know new people to squad up with!"

Earlier this year, we learned that two years after its debut, Naraka: Bladepoint was going free-to-play and from July, the "up to 60-player PVP mythical melee battle royale game" – which crossed 20 million unique players just ahead of its second anniversary – the battle royale would be available on PC and Xbox, and, finally, on PS5, too.