Naraka: Bladepoint is going free-to-play

And it's coming to PS5, too.

News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Two years after its debut, Naraka: Bladepoint is going free-to-play.

From 13th July, the "up to 60-player PVP mythical melee battle royale game" – which crossed 20 million unique players just ahead of its second anniversary – will be free to download not only PC and Xbox consoles, but PS5, too.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT FREE TO PLAY & PS5 Announcement Trailer | JULY 13.

To celebrate, "new content, features and updates" are on the way, including a new 12v12 mode called Capture The Spirt Well, a new Dual Halberd weapon, PlayStation 5 "exclusive items", and a new 1000-year-old fox demon hero called Tessa is joining the roster.

If you bought the game at some point in the last couple of years, an extra reward is available for you, too. Veteran awards provide "players who previously purchased the game in game gold equivalent to what edition they currently possess and more".

Earlier this year, Naraka: Bladepoint between hosted a crossover event with the then-newly-launched ARPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Calling it the "first major crossover event of 2023", 24 Entertainment partnered with Koei Tecmo to reward Naraka players with "exclusive rewards" for logging in and completing challenges.

We summarised Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as "masocore action with an approachable twist" in the Eurogamer Wo Long review, slapping it with a Recommend badge.

