Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live

Gamescom is back - das ist super! And it kicks off tonight with Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live from 7pm UK time. And we'll be covering it live, right here, while you watch and chat about it.
What are we going to see? Well, Geoff Keighley! And he's promised a bumper load of world premiere trailers for games such as Return to Monkey Island, The Expanse: Telltale Series, The Callisto Protocol and "more than a dozen" more. I wonder if any of those will have dates on?
There are more Gamescom conferences this week but we won't be covering them live. We will, however, be mopping them like a dirty floor afterwards for anything interesting that happened. And we have our man on the ground, Chris Tapsell, booked up to his eyeballs with appointments at the show.
Coverage
Assistant game director Adam Whiting is on stage, hitting all the buzz words. "Watch, play, create." There's that Fortnite feeling again.
He's talking about players making their own experiences. I wonder if its a game-making platform like Roblox and Fortnite.
He's said a lot without saying anything, basically.
They aim to have Everywhere out in 2023.
– Robert Purchese
What is it what is it what is it?
Five years, they've been working on it.
We're seeing a glimpse at some environments in the game - a canyon, a lush forest. There's driving, there's jumping and shooting, there's clearly multiplayer. It looks Fortnitey.
It's called Everywhere.
– Robert Purchese
Two HOURS?! Let's get to it, Geoff.
A new world from a brand new team with a bolc new vision - don't they all?
Leslie Benzies, former Rockstar VIP!
– Robert Purchese
It's Geoff, collar up on a crushed leather jacket. He's pumped. He's gone for trainers with smart trousers, keeping it lowkey.
He looks a little bit like David Hasselhoff.
– Robert Purchese
Kami says: Remember being offered to DOWNLOAD the old Nintendo E3 streams from what was then GameSpy. Damn, I'm old enough to remember GameSpy.
Yes! I remember Johnny Minkley and James Hills - his camera chap - filming and then chopping entire conferences into dozens of pieces people could download.
Oh, here we go!
– Robert Purchese
Gosh these live reports take me back. I remember the first ones we did, back in, what was it, 2005 maybe? Back when it was really hard to get live video feed from E3 conferences. How things have changed (but we haven't)!
– Robert Purchese
I'm not sure about this opening hold music. It's like a record scratch that will never end.
– Robert Purchese
Six whole minutes. I got excited too early, didn't I?
What is the optimum set-up for watching these things? I'm cramming everything onto one monitor this evening - it feels less than ideal.
But there's no one there, Geoff!
– Robert Purchese
Bauul says: @JudgeCal Lies of P is essentially a Bloodborne homage, at least from all the trailers so far. Just with oily puppets and automotons stalking the city rather than werewolves. But it does look like it captures that From essence quite well.
Oily puppets?! That's quite an aesthetic.
– Robert Purchese
Kami says: Heyo Bertie! I have a pot of Earl Grey and a twin pack of Jaffa Cakes. I'm set for this!
Hello! I have a Tunnock's caramel bar. I bloody love those things.
– Robert Purchese
Weebleman says: Hello Bertie. Hope all is well!
Hello! It is. I have a beer chilling right now. I wish it would hurry up.
– Robert Purchese
Kami says: Interesting list. Aside WET 2, to keep that joke alive... I'm still hoping for a Grim Dawn sequel announcement.
WET 2 - yes! Tonight could be the night!
– Robert Purchese
2much says: Always Sonic
You are very much on brand!
– Robert Purchese
RevBadger says: Personally, looking forward to Return to Monkey Island. My daughter wants to see some Hogwarts Legacy actual play footage.
I'm with your daughter. Tricky prospect with everything going on but I still feel the pull of Harry Potter.
IanHigton says: I love Bertie, he is nice. (also, Callisto Protocol for me)
Hooray! Your fiver is in the post.
– Robert Purchese
Good afternoon-slash-evening! It's lovely to feel all of your presences. Are you excited? I am. I can't help myself.
– Robert Purchese
Which of those are you most looking forward to? Or is there another game you'd like to see?
– Robert Purchese
– Robert Purchese
