Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live

Gamescom is back - das ist super! And it kicks off tonight with Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live from 7pm UK time. And we'll be covering it live, right here, while you watch and chat about it.

What are we going to see? Well, Geoff Keighley! And he's promised a bumper load of world premiere trailers for games such as Return to Monkey Island, The Expanse: Telltale Series, The Callisto Protocol and "more than a dozen" more. I wonder if any of those will have dates on?

We've also had a leak or two already. A new trailer for Sonic Frontiers popped up this morning before being hastily pulled down again, but not before the internet caught the 8th November release date.

So, see you later? And if you have two monitors, you can watch Zoe react to the conference announcements live, too.

There are more Gamescom conferences this week but we won't be covering them live. We will, however, be mopping them like a dirty floor afterwards for anything interesting that happened. And we have our man on the ground, Chris Tapsell, booked up to his eyeballs with appointments at the show.

You can get up to speed with everything that's happening this week with our Gamescom 2022 guide.