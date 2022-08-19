Gamescom 2022 schedule guide: All Gamescom conference dates and times explained

Gamescom returns in 2022 with the first in-person showing in years.

For those not planning to visit Cologne in person, as previously, there's a number of streamed announcements you can follow from home.

In terms of what to expect, it's similar to last year - there's a headline stream hosted by Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards fame, a showcase from Xbox, a Destiny 2 reveal, and a Future Games Show offering.

If you've followed our yearly Gamescom schedule guide from previous years, as well as date and time details, we provide some background reading so you know what to expect ahead of time - but as always, there's bound to be a few surprise announcements along the way.

Watch on YouTube gamescom 2022 Trailer | We Are Back!

Gamescom 2022 conference schedule at a glance

If you're looking to tune into the biggest events of the show, then make sure you're free on Tuesday for Opening Night Live. Beyond that, there's something each day until the weekend.

Tuesday is when gamescom's opening night live is taking place.

Here's when every gamescom 2022 conference is scheduled to go live at a glance:

Gamescom 2022 schedule Conference Date (UK) UK time (BST) EU time (CEST) East Coast US time (EDT) West Coast US time (PDT) Destiny 2 Showcase Tuesday, 23rd August 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 Opening Night Live Tuesday, 23rd August 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 Future Games Show Wednesday, 24th August 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 Xbox gamescom 2022 Thursday, 25th August 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 Awesome Indies showcase Friday, 26th August 16:30 17:30 11:30 08:30

One-by-one, here's the major streams to catch during gamescom week:

Destiny 2 Showcase times - Tuesday, 23rd August

UK: 5pm (BST)

5pm (BST) Europe: 6pm (CEST)

6pm (CEST) East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)

12pm (EDT) West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

Unofficially kicking off a week of gamescom streams is a showcase from Bungie on what's next for Destiny 2.

The headline reveal will be the next expansion, titled Lightfall, which is teased to focus on the story's newly emerged threat, The Witness.

We should also hear how Bungie will be keeping us busy until then - including the reveal and immediate release of Season 18.

Finally, know there is a pre-show starting one hour earlier - details on what's in there have yet to be confirmed, but know the main reveals will kick off at the above times.

Destiny 2 Next Chapter trailer

Gamescom 2022 opening night live times - Tuesday, 23rd August

UK: 7pm (BST)

7pm (BST) Europe: 8pm (CEST)

8pm (CEST) East Coast US: 2pm (EDT)

2pm (EDT) West Coast US: 11am (PDT)

The headliner for this year's gamescom will feature over 30 games in a two hour hosted by The Game Awards' own Geoff Keighley.

Confirmed showings include another look at Hogwarts Legacy, new gameplay for The Callisto Protocol, Telltale's The Expanse game, Goat Simulator 3 and Justin Roiland's High on Life, and a new trailers for Sonic Frontiers and Return to Monkey Island. There's also a new sci-fi strategy game announcement from Unknown Worlds.

No sign of a pre-show as yet - so unless confirmed otherwise, tune into the main show at the above times.

Future Games Show times - Wednesday, 24th August

UK: 7pm (BST)

7pm (BST) Europe: 8pm (CEST)

8pm (CEST) East Coast US: 2pm (EDT)

2pm (EDT) West Coast US: 11am (PDT)

Hosted by God of War voice actors Christopher Judge and Danielle Bisutti, the Future Games Show returns for another gamescom to showcase over 50 games on PC and consoles.

What can we expect? We know there's "exclusive content" for Goat Simulator 3 and further looks at The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me and Layers of Fears, as well as more on the likes of Deliver Us Mars, A Little to the Left, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Stray Blade and The Chant.

Xbox gamescom 2022 stream times - Thursday, 25th August

UK: 1pm to 7pm (BST)

1pm to 7pm (BST) Europe: 2pm to 8pm (CEST)

2pm to 8pm (CEST) East Coast US: 8am to 2pm (EDT)

8am to 2pm (EDT) West Coast US: 5am to 11am (PDT)

In a slightly more chilled approach for a publisher showcase, we have a six-hour long stream looking at the biggest games coming to Xbox over the next year.

The following (copied verbatium from Microsoft) is what we can expect, with new gameplay and developer interviews as part of the showing for select titles:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games)

Sea of Thieves (Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Lies of P (Neowiz)

High On Life (Squanch Games)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

Minecraft Legends (Mojang Studios, Blackbird Interactive / Xbox Game Studios)

Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful)

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment, World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

There could be some additional surprises beyond this, of course - though best to temper expectations. We'll be tuning in for some more Flight Simulator news all the same.

Awesome Indies showcase times - Friday, 26th August

UK: 4:30pm (BST)

4:30pm (BST) Europe: 5:30pm (CEST)

5:30pm (CEST) East Coast US: 11:30am (EDT)

11:30am (EDT) West Coast US: 8:30am (PDT)

Returning for another year, this is an indie-focused showcase from Gamescom created in collaboration with IGN.

Whether it will trade the sprawling Koelnmesse convention halls in Cologne for Venice Beach in Los Angeles again remains to be seen - but we expect over 40 games and "exclusive trailers, gameplay and a unique arrangement".

Here's last year's show for a taste of what to expect:

What about gamescom 2022 plans from other publishers?

For a fifth year running (yes, we've been counting) there is no dedicated showcase from PlayStation, a publisher who was once a big proponent of Gamescom in previous console generations.

Nintendo, who also began doing more with gamescom pre-pandemic, is also absent. It tends to do its own streams around this time of year anyway - and with a Direct dedicated to Splatoon 3 recently, don't expect anything beyond that.

With over 500 companies registered so far, #gamescom2022 is shaping up to be AMAZING! We can’t wait to be back in person.



You can find our press release here: https://t.co/9f4D0ov2hA



Activision and Take-Two are also not taking part, but Ubisoft, Bandai Namco and Embracer will have a show floor prescence.

To risk sounding like a broken record, don't expect much from any publisher at Gamescom this year - but hopefully we'll get one or two interesting reveals all the same.