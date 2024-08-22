The Callisto Protocol roguelike spin-off [REDACTED] gets October release date

[Redacted] - that roguelike set in the Callisto Protocol universe announced under the codename Project Birdseye, which we reported on earlier this year - has landed itself a release date.

It will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic on 31st October, Striking Distance Studios revealed today.

Described as a "fast-action isometric roguelike", [REDACTED] will task players with fighting off monsters, reanimated corpses and more.

"Black Iron, a state-of-the-art penitentiary located on Jupiter's icy moon Callisto, is overrun with hordes of infected inmates. As a modest prison guard your job is simple - get to the last escape pod and get out alive," reads the official blurb shared alongside [REDACTED]'s latest trailer (which you can see above).

"But you aren't the only survivor looking to escape. Your rivals - a deranged custodian, a violent gangster, a maniacal lunch lady, and more - can't wait to step over your corpse and save themselves. Only one of you can make it off the moon - make sure it's you!"

So, will you be getting your thrills and chills with [REDACTED] this Halloween? If you are intested, you can pre-purchase [Redacted] on Steam for £20.99. It's £18.74 on Xbox. At the time of writing, the PlayStation store hasn't listed a price.

Meanwhile, if you are yet to play The Callisto Protocol, it is currently available to claim for free via the Epic Games Store.