Sonic Frontiers trailer reveals November release date

A new Sonic Frontiers trailer has been spotted, with an 8th November release date attached.
We were expecting to see more of Sonic Frontiers at Gamescom's Opening Night Live ceremony tonight. Instead, a Japanese trailer briefly popped up this morning - though it has now been pulled offline.
Regardless, the internet never forgets. And, as shared by Nibel, the 8th November release date is now out in the wild.
Sonic Frontiers has raised eyebrows for its open world approach to Sega's classic platforming series - though some more traditional areas will be included.
For those keeping track, 8th November is one day before God of War Ragnarok and a week before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, during this November's busy end of year release season.
It is set to launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Update: the Sonic Frontiers ad just went private again— Nibel (@Nibellion) August 23, 2022
