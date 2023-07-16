Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sega is considering reboots and remakes "in parallel with new titles"

"For each IP, we will choose which method is appropriate."

News by Vikki Blake
Sonic the Hedgehog maker Sega plans to remake and reboot more of its classic Sonic titles.

That's according to Sega president and COO Yukio Sugino, who, in a new interview with Famitsu, acknowledged that "in parallel" with new projects, the developer is also considering rebooting and remaking older instalments in Sega's "flagship IP".

Sonic Frontiers Review - SPOILER-FREE SONIC FRONTIERS PS5 GAMEPLAY REVIEW.Watch on YouTube

"Of course we have to do new things, but not all IPs are the same for new releases and reboots," Sugino said, according to Google Translate and my rusty GCSE Japanese.

"For each IP, we will choose which method is appropriate at this time, deciding 'this method is best for this IP'.

"Sonic is Sega's flagship IP, and we are considering reboots and remakes in parallel with new titles," he added.

Sega also recently revealed plans to bring one of its biggest franchises to blockchain platform Game Dosi.

Operated by Korean mobile messaging firm Line Next, Game Dosi is designed to host Web3 and NFT games, with Sega now signed on via a memorandum of understanding. It's not clear which of Sega's big franchises will be used, though that memorandum of understanding makes note that is an "immensely popular" brand from the Sonic publisher's portfolio.

Earlier this week, Sega of America workers have formally voted to unionise, under the name the Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega (AEGIS-CWA), after announcing plans to do so earlier this year.

Vikki Blake

