Sonic Frontiers' free Birthday Bash update out today

It's time to pop on party hats and toot appreciatively at Sonic the Hedgehog to celebrate his latest birthday - and Sega is doing something similar in its own way with the release of a free content update for Sonic Frontiers, introducing a New Game Plus mode and more.

A special birthday update for Sonic Frontiers has been on the cards for some time now, having been announced as part of an expansive post-launch support roadmap at the end of last year. Now, however, with Sonic's big day finally here, we've got a clearer idea of what it'll bring.

For starters, the ordinarily rather drab world of Sonic Frontiers gets a splash of birthday cheer, festooned with the likes of balloons, wrapping paper, and other decor. Additionally, there's a jaunty party hat outfit for Sonic so everyone can properly get in the mood.

Watch on YouTube Sonic Frontiers: Sonic's Birthday Bash Update trailer.

Elsewhere, Sega is promising new challenges, the return of Sonic's iconic Spin Dash move, collectable Koko variants, and a New Game Plus mode.

Sonic Frontiers' free Birthday Bash update arrives later today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC.