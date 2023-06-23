If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sonic Frontiers' free Birthday Bash update out today

New Game Plus! Spin Dash! More!

It's time to pop on party hats and toot appreciatively at Sonic the Hedgehog to celebrate his latest birthday - and Sega is doing something similar in its own way with the release of a free content update for Sonic Frontiers, introducing a New Game Plus mode and more.

A special birthday update for Sonic Frontiers has been on the cards for some time now, having been announced as part of an expansive post-launch support roadmap at the end of last year. Now, however, with Sonic's big day finally here, we've got a clearer idea of what it'll bring.

For starters, the ordinarily rather drab world of Sonic Frontiers gets a splash of birthday cheer, festooned with the likes of balloons, wrapping paper, and other decor. Additionally, there's a jaunty party hat outfit for Sonic so everyone can properly get in the mood.

Sonic Frontiers: Sonic's Birthday Bash Update trailer.

Elsewhere, Sega is promising new challenges, the return of Sonic's iconic Spin Dash move, collectable Koko variants, and a New Game Plus mode.

Sonic Frontiers' free Birthday Bash update arrives later today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC.

