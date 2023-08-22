If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sonic Superstars gets October release date, Sonic Frontiers' The Final Horizon update out in September

Blue streak.

A still from Sonic Frontiers' final update trailer showing Sonic the Hedgehog, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and Eggman posed against a dramatic red sky.
Image credit: Sega
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Sonic the Hedgehog fans now have two more dates for their diaries courtesy of tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live, with both Sonic Superstars and Sonic Frontier's big The Final Horizon content update now sporting release dates.

Sonic Superstars - the vibrantly hued return to Sonic's side-scrolling platform roots, albeit now with a four-player co-operative twist - arrives on 17th of October for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, PC, and Switch.

Before that, Sonic Frontiers - last year's entertaining, if flawed, "open zone" spin on the hedgehog's 3D platforming adventures - will get the third and final of three previously announced free content updates on 28th September.

Sonic Superstars multiplayer trailer.

The Final Horizon, as it's titled, will introduce new story content, new playable characters - Tails, Knuckles, and Amy have all been hinted at previously, and all feature in today's new teaser trailer - as well as new challenges.

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon update teaser.

The Final Horizon follows a birthday themed update for Sonic Frontiers in June and a smaller-scale update that launched back in March, bringing a juke box, photo mode, and new challenge modes.

