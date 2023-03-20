First free Sonic Frontiers DLC due this week

The first free DLC update for Sonic Frontiers will arrive this week.

Titled Sights, Sounds and Speed Update, it will be rolled out on 23rd March, according to an email sent to players.

So what's included? Back in November, Sega revealed its 2023 road map for the game including three DLC updates. This will be the first one.

Watch on YouTube Sonic Frontiers - The DF Tech Review

That road map has a juke box, a photo mode, and new challenge modes as part of the first update - and that certainly fits with the Sights, Sounds and Speed Update name.

The second update will celebrate Sonic's birthday, so expect that around June time. It will also include an Open Zone Challenge and new Koco.

Lastly, the third update will bring new playable characters and story. Its image includes Tails, Knuckles and Amy, though it's unclear if these are the actual playable characters.

Back in February, we reported Sonic Frontiers had sold 2.9m copies worldwide.

That's plenty of players who will be eager for more Sonic open zone action. Looking further ahead, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka said Sonic Frontiers is the "cornerstone of future Sonic games".