Sonic Frontiers update adds playable Tails, Amy and Knuckles

The final update for Sonic Frontiers is now live and adds playable Tails, Amy and Knuckles for the first time in a 3D game since Sonic 06.

Sega had previously teased the update would bring new playable characters, but now the update is live we know for sure it's those three. Though let's be honest, it was pretty obvious.

The update brings a new story expansion, which takes place before the final boss and envisions an alternative ending, with the three characters attempting to change their own fate. Check out the trailer below to see them in action.

Sonic Frontiers The Final Horizon Update Trailer

To access the new story, you'll need to have finished the main game first. Then, a portal will appear on Ouranos Island near the start. You'll need to get through the story a little before unlocking all three characters though.

Fans are delighted about once again playing as Tails, Amy and Knuckles and using their unique abilities - even if it breaks the game a little.

Frontiers update 3 is the first time Tails, Knuckles, and Amy have had prominent playable roles in a main game since Sonic 06



Frontiers update 3 is the first time Tails, Knuckles, and Amy have had prominent playable roles in a main game since Sonic 06

17 years…finally pic.twitter.com/rPcudVGcyP — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) September 28, 2023

Tails can fly, meaning he can...completely bypass platforming segments.

glad that Tails's first playable appearance in a 3D Sonic game in countless years captures the true essence of playing as him, which is seeing a platforming segment and saying "no thank you, I don't believe in that sort of thing" pic.twitter.com/joC30cz2yp — K'eeg (@armormodechang) September 29, 2023

Amy is known for her giant hammer, but here she wields it as a witch's broom along with tarot cards for an alternative take on her combat.

Amy Rose using her hammer like a Witches broom while her tarot cards act as a giant wheel is the sort of galaxy brain level of game-design that i wasn't expecting today. #SonicFrontiers pic.twitter.com/f1pCR571Ph — DiGi Valentine (@DiGi_Valentine) September 28, 2023

Knuckles, meanwhile, can infinite jump. Good one.

Knuckles can gain infinite height, Sonic Boom fans are eating pic.twitter.com/00PjIbkOYV — Proto arts (📌emergency c0mms open) (@Proto_arts) September 29, 2023

Sonic Frontiers has received numerous updates since its release last year. The first, in March, added a jukebox, photo mode, and new challenges.

The second celebrated Sonic's birthday, but also added new movement options to improve momentum and a spin dash move.

That's it for Sonic Frontiers, though Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka has stated the open zone design will be the new standard for 3D Sonic games.

Next month Sega will release Sonic Superstars, a new side-scrolling game that includes co-operative multiplayer.