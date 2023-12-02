Sega is bringing a "new era, new energy" to next week's The Game Awards.

That's according to a flyer that's doing the rounds on social media, in which the developer/publisher invites fans to "make sure [that they] tune in to The Game Awards" on 7th December 2023.

Streamer and Twitch ambassador Curiousjoi shared their glossy invitation on X/Twitter earlier today in a post entitled "So I got a letter from Sega…"

So I got a letter from @SEGA 👀#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/wfIVvDDVop — Curiousjoi 🎮 (@curiousjoi) December 2, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's not yet clear, what, exactly Sega is teasing, but at least we don't have that long to wait as the show is set to be streamed from LA's Peacock Theatre on Thursday, 7th December. We'll keep you posted as and when we find out more, as always.

Sega recently admitted releasing Sonic Superstars at the same time as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may have hindered sales.

In a presentation of the company's recent financial quarterly report, sales of its mascot platformer were described as having a "slightly weaker start than we had anticipated".

Then, in a newly released Q&A following its recent financial report, president and group CEO Haruki Satomi and senior executive vice president and CFO Koichi Fukazawa were asked for the reason for the lower-than-expected sales so far.

Sega was also recently accused of threatening some of its unionised workers with layoffs, and is now facing an unfair labour practice complaint filed by the Communications Workers of America.