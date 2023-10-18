If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sonic Superstars Comic Book Skin DLC mysteriously unavailable on Steam

Speedy removal.

Amy, Tails, Sonic and Knuckles in Sonic Superstars opening
Image credit: Sega
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

A Comic Book Skin DLC for Sonic Superstars was briefly available on Steam after the game's release, but is now mysteriously unavailable.

The latest in Sega's series was released yesterday, alongside a number of DLC costumes. For instance, the Sonic Rabbit skin and Mecha Sonic skin are available as part of the Extra Content Pack (priced at £11.98), while Lego skins are available for free.

However, the Comic Book Skin DLC was also briefly available, providing cel-shaded versions of the four main characters. The pack is still listed on Steam, but is unavailable to download or purchase.

Sonic Superstars - Announce Trailer

It's unclear if this DLC was released by accident, if an issue caused it to be swiftly taken down, or if it will soon be updated and made available. Eurogamer has contacted Sega for clarification.

Some fans did manage to download the Comic Book Skins before they were made unavailable.

Axanery, for instance, shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) as well as an extended look at all four characters on YouTube. The skins appear fully functional and have an adorable style some players may even prefer.

Some reviews on Steam, however, have noted graphical issues with the skins, which may indicate why they were taken down - or released too early. The reviews appear broadly positive, however, with many praising the look.

Sonic Superstars is a return to 2D side-scrolling after last year's Sonic Frontiers that acts as a soft reboot of classic Sonic. As I wrote in my Sonic Superstars review, however, its new ideas are inconsistent and level designs prevent the Sonic flow.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
