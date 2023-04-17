Live-action Knuckles Paramount+ series set between Sonic 2 and 3, confirms cast

The Sonic Cinematic Universe is picking up steam: the Paramount+ live-action Knuckles series has now set its cast and entered production.

Variety reports Idris Elba reprises his role as Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, as does Adam Pally as Wade Whipple.

According to Variety, the Knuckles show is set between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, which comes out in cinemas on 20th December 2024.

In the series, which currently does not have a release date, Knuckles "agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior".

Other actors set to appear in Knuckles include Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi and Ellie Taylor, who plays Flo "Sassy" Collins in Ted Lasso. Rory McCann, who played Sandor "The Hound" Clegane in Game of Thrones, will guest star. Tika Sumpter reprises the role of Maddie from the films.

Production has begun in London, with John Whittington, who worked on the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 screenplay, in place as head writer and executive producer. Jeff Fowler, who directed both Sonic the Hedgehog films, is set to direct the pilot episode.

2020's Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a smash hit for Paramount and Sega, and the sequel followed in April 2022. The pair have collectively earned over $405m at the global box office.