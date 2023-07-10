Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sega plans to bring "immensely popular" franchise to blockchain platform

Knuckles down on Web3.

Knuckles in the metaverse
Image credit: Sega / Eurogamer
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips
Published on

Sonic the Hedgehog maker Sega plans to bring one of its biggest franchises to blockchain platform Game Dosi.

Operated by Korean mobile messaging firm Line Next, Game Dosi is designed to host Web3 and NFT games, with Sega now signed on via a memorandum of understanding.

It's not clear which of Sega's big franchises will be used, though that memorandum of understanding makes note that is an "immensely popular" brand from the Sonic publisher's portfolio (thanks, Venturebeat).

The news comes as a surprise, so soon after Sega said last week that it was pulling back from Web3 game development itself. But that statement also noted that Sega would now look to external companies to continue any plans in this area - which Line Next is.

"Line Next is pleased to be teaming up with Sega to bring some exciting gaming to the Web3 space for gamers around the world," Line Next boss Youngsu Ko stated. "Through this partnership, Game Dosi will provide Web3 content that anyone can easily enjoy, including Sega fans."

Exact details of the project will be announced at a later date.

Sega franchises other than Sonic the Hedgehog include Crazy Taxi, Daytona, Ecco the Dolphin, Football Manager, Jet Set Radio, Like a Dragon, Puyo Puyo and Super Monkey Ball.

About the Author
Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

