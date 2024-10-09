October's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games include Dead Island 2, Dino Crisis

October's PlayStation Plus additions for Premium and Extra subscribers have been revealed, and there's a bunch of seasonally appropriate spookiness - Dead Island 2 and Dark Pictures: The Devil Within, for starters - alongside the likes of Return to Monkey Island and Gris.

In total, October brings 10 new PlayStation Plus catalogue additions for Premium and Extra members, and there are a further four Premium-exclusive titles - including cult-classic PS2 horror Siren - which combine to look like this:

Dead Island 2 (PS4, P55)

Two Point Campus (PS4, PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PS4, PS5)

Gris (PS4, PS5)

Return to Monkey Island (PS5)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS4, PS5)

Firefighting Simulator The Squad (PS4, PS5)

Overpass 2 (PS5)

Tour de France 2023 (PS4, PS5)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4)

The Last Clockwinder (PS VR2 - Premium only)

Dino Crisis (PS4, PS5 - Premium only)

Siren (PS4, PS5 - Premium only)

R-Type Dimensions EX (PS4 - Premium only)

So it's a busy one, with plenty of options if you're looking for a bit of Halloween spookiness. There's gruesome first-person zombie maiming in Dead Island 2, another bout of Supermassive-developed cinematic narrative horror in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, multiplayer spectre-snaring action in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and, of course, enigmatic stealth-horror from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama in 2003's Siren.

Slightly less spooksome, but still schlockily intense is Capcom's much-loved Dino Crisis (basically Resident Evil but with dinosaurs instead of zombies) - and for something completely different, other highlights include comedic point-and-click pirate adventure in Return to Monkey Island, emotionally charged platforming in the beautiful Gris, and jovial Bullfrog-like management action in 2022's Two Point Campus.

All the above joins the PlayStation Plus game catalogue next Tuesday, 15th October, and you'll find more details on each title over on the PlayStation Blog.