Dead Island 2 launches on Steam in April

Deep Silver giving away Riptide to celebrate.

Dead Island 2 player wielding a hammer as a ripped zombie launches a punch at them
Image credit: Deep Silver
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
7 comments

After one year of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, Dead Island 2 will release on Steam in April.

Publisher Deep Silver announced the release yesterday, as well as discounts on other games in the series on Steam.

This includes 85 percent off Dead Island Definitive Edition and 75 percent off Dead Island Retro Revenge. However, the publisher is also giving away Dead Island: Riptide - Definitive Edition for free.

Dead Island 2 | Announce Trailer Watch on YouTube

The promotional giveaway is only running for 48 hours, so you've got until 4pm GMT tomorrow (15th February) to claim it. And who doesn't love a free game to add to their mostly unplayed and ever-increasing Steam library?

Dead Island 2 will release on Steam on 22nd April, precisely one leap year and one day after its initial release on console and the Epic Games Store. The PC version will offer crossplay between players on Steam and the Epic Games Store, Deep Silver added.

Dead Island 2 performed well, selling 2m copies within a month, though this news was accompanied with shares plummeting in Deep Silver's parent company Embracer Group following the collapse of a "major strategic partnership".

The Steam release of Dead Island 2 could potentially line up with the release of SOLA Festival, the second expansion planned for the game, which is currently slated for release in Q2 2024.

In this article

Dead Island 2

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dead Island: Riptide

PS3, Xbox 360, PC

