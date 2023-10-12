If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead Island 2's first story expansion Haus arrives November

Have I gut news for you.

Promotional artwork for Dead Island 2's Haus expansion, showing a female character with a techno-inspired visor
Image credit: Deep Silver
Dead Island 2 invites players to indulge their fetishes with its first story expansion, Haus.

This expansion is set to arrive next month, on 2nd November, across PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via the Epic Games Store).

It promises players a "surreal, psycho-horror dreamscape" as they use their investigative powers to check out a mysterious Malibu cult in a completely new story and setting.

Dead Island 2's announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

So, what or who is Haus? Well, apparently Haus is a "paragon of a new future", something that has been "prophesied" by the techno-death cult's leader Konstantin. As expected, players will need to battle through zombies and gore, now with items such as the explosive K-rossbow and the Hog Roaster - apparently "the ultimate ticket to visceral slaying whilst you simultaneously butcher and BBQ zombies". Lovely.

There will also be eight new skill cards, which will be beneficial to players as they make their way through Haus' "deranged labyrinth of biomes". You can see some screenshots from Haus in the images below.

Promotional shot for Dead Island 2's Haus expansion showing off some cultish chaos
Promotional shot for Dead Island 2 expansion Haus, showing the sun setting over LA
Promo shot for Dead Island 2 expansion Haus showing some moody lighting inside the new setting
Promo image for Dead Island 2 expansion Haus showing some neon lighting
Image credit: Deep Silver

Developer Dambuster Studio previously confirmed that a second Dead Island 2 story expansion is also in the pipeline. Following Haus, SOLA Festival will launch at some point during the second quarter of 2024.

This festival is where "LA's party people can greenwash their way to ecstasy and save the planet, one rave at a time".

If you've purchased Dead Island 2's expansion pass, you'll already have access to this upcoming content when it arrives. If you haven't, both expansions will be an additional purchase.

