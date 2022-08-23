If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's a look at The Expanse: A Telltale Series, 2023 release window confirmed

Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy
Published on

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Telltale gave us a closer look at The Expanse: A Telltale Series.

Along with this new teaser, which also comes with some behind the scenes chat with actress Cara Gee and the game's development team, we now also have a release window - summer 2023.

So, without further ado, here is the new teaser for you all to enjoy.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a prequel to the popular sci-fi TV series, and was first announced at The Game Awards last year.

The game features Camina Drummer as the main protagonist. Drummer is one of the main characters of the Amazon TV show.

You play Drummer, who works on The Artemis spaceship and, as you'd expect from a Telltale game, must make tough decisions.

