Sonic Frontiers confirmed for a November release in new story trailer

Sonic Frontiers confirmed for a November release in new story trailerAmy Rose will return.
Sonic Frontiers will be released across all platforms on 8th November this year.
A new story trailer for the game was shown at the Gamescom Opening Night Live, despite the release date leaking before the show.
And that trailer has it all: giant robots, cute companion robots, creepy young child robots, and the return of Amy Rose who appears to have been kidnapped. Check it out below.
More story details are given, with Sonic facing a colossal threat and discovering the secrets of the ancients (whoever they may be). It also looks like he has some arm problems.
The trailer also gave an extra look at the game's Cyberspace Zones based on past Sonic games (including some 2D sections), as well as the diversity of its open world...sorry, open zone gameplay and its combat.
The game will release across PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
